Tudor Dixon's running mate pick to be challenged by Primary loser Ralph Rebandt

fox2detroit.com
Cuts to Michigan auto insurance law can't be applied to past car crash victims, appeals court rules
(FOX 2) - Michigan's bipartisan 2019 auto insurance reform law that reduced rates but also zapped funding for long term care for patients critically injured in car crashes doesn't apply to those who were receiving benefits before the bill passed, a court said Thursday. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled...
fox2detroit.com
Army's top general talks soldier shortage, Ukraine war with Russia
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nation's labor shortages has hit the military - and the current chief of staff of the Army was in Metro Detroit Wednesday night to talk solutions. It provided a rare opportunity for both General James McConville and area leaders in business and education to have an open conversation about the challenges of military recruiting at Warren's TACOM facility on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail following a review hearing of his status as an incarcerated juvenile. The accused mass shooter has been in jail since his arrest over the Nov. 30 incident that left four students dead. Crumbley's appearance in front of Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit vets not worried about parvovirus outbreak in northern Michigan shelter
(FOX 2) - Michigan State veterinarians are confident they have identified the virus that was linked to several dog's deaths in northern Michigan as canine parvovirus, a contagious virus that attacks the animal's intestinal tracts. But while dozens of dogs died from the virus up north, Metro Detroit vets are...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford parents say despite safety changes for fall, unanswered questions about shooting linger
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Students will be back in Oxford High School on Thursday and as they return, they will notice some changes made in the name of safety. Most of those were highlighted last night and again at the school board meeting Tuesday night. As Oxford students return...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected northern Michigan drug traffickers busted after police find meth in mail
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two northern Michigan residents are facing drug charges after police found meth in a package this summer. According to Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team and the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered illegal substances being mailed to a home in Leelanau County in June. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators opened the box and found crystal methamphetamine.
fox2detroit.com
Clinic helps Michigan drivers get suspended licenses back
Many drivers with suspended licenses are eligible to get them back. However, there are some steps that may need to be completed before that happens, so the state is helping.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan apples: Here's when your favorite varieties will be ready
Aug. 26: Ginger Gold – Sweet-tasting, with a hint of tartness. Stores well. Sept. 5: Gala – A soft bite over a mellow sweetness. Sept. 7: McIntosh – Juicy with a lightly tart flavor. Sept. 15: Honeycrisp – Sweet as honey, with a crisp bite. Sept....
