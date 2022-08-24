Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
Russia has now lost territory the size of Denmark in Ukraine since March – as Putin’s forces continue to suffer heavy losses, fatigue and low morale
The Russian assault on Ukraine has almost ground to a halt amid heavy losses and low morale as it emerged that Putin's troops have lost territory the size of Denmark since late March. Russian forces have relinquished an estimated 17,375 square miles of Ukrainian land since March 21, when they...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Defense One
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter
Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
Ukrainian strike 'kills 200 Russian paratroopers in makeshift HQ in occupied Luhansk region'
Ukraine has killed 200 Russian paratroopers in a missile strike on their base in the occupied region of Luhansk, a local leader has claimed. Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai claimed the Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian strike on their headquarters in the city of Kadiivka, eastern Ukraine, last night.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Ukraine Strike on Russian Headquarters Kills 200 Paratroopers: Official
A Ukrainian regional governor says the assault eliminated a base in use by the Russian military since 2014.
US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant
Washington on Thursday warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kyiv says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount. President Joe Biden, in a telephone call with Zelensky, called for Russia to return full control of the plant and let in UN nuclear inspectors, the White House said.
Russia Withdrawing Jets From Crimea Amid Attacks From Ukraine – Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed this week that Kyiv forces will take back Crimea from Russian occupation.
nationalinterest.org
Without Alexandroupolis, Transatlantic Security Is Dead in the Water
The Greek town of Alexandroupolis is ideally situated to help the United States and its allies alleviate logistical bottlenecks extending eastward from the heart of the European continent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a once-overlooked Greek town on the northern Aegean...
U.S. to Appoint Arctic Ambassador as NATO Warns of Russian Military Buildup
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Canada that the "shortest path to North America" for Russian missiles would be via the North Pole.
A 'game changer' weapon the US is now giving Ukraine began life as a battlefield terror in World War II
Ukraine has put US-supplied rocket artillery systems to effective use against Russian forces. Modern rocket artillery, like the HIMARS in use in Ukraine, have a long history on the battlefield. The Soviets' "Katyusha" is one of the most well known and had a fearsome reputation in World War II. The...
What Is VAMPIRE? U.S. Gives Ukraine Weapons System for Shooting Down Drones
The military equipment which can be fitted into the back of trucks will be sent to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion as part of a $3 billion aid package.
nationalinterest.org
Saudi Arabia Threatens Oil Supply Cuts as Iran Deal Nears
Riyadh’s current stance “confirms that Saudi Arabia remains more aligned with Russia than the United States on the global stage.”. The Biden administration’s emerging nuclear deal with Iran is not sitting well with Saudi Arabia. According to Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary, a Denver-based drilling-services company, it...
Biden administration responds to Iran’s offer on nuke deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday responded to Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
US launches second set of strikes in Syria against Iranian-backed militias
The U.S. military launched a second set of strikes against Iranian-backed fighters in Syria less than 24 hours after airstrikes dropped nine bombs on targets in eastern Syria, a direct response to a militia attack that injured three U.S. service members. "The United States will not hesitate to defend itself...
