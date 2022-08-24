ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Deadly crash shuts down EB lanes of I-14 near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas — At least one person is dead after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS is having drivers use the service road to get around the crash. Eastbound drivers...
NOLANVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains

In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Washington Avenue in Waco set to be renamed after previous commissioner

WACO, Texas — Members on the Waco Commission voted to recommend the renaming of Washington Avenue on Tuesday to remember Lester Gibson. They want a portion of it, from University Parks Drive to 6th St. to be named Lester Gibson Way. The last step is to have City Council approve the renaming later in September.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day

BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
BELL COUNTY, TX
US105

How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?

Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Around Town: September 2022

Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco animal shelter to make nearly $900,000 in improvements

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco’s animal shelter will soon see nearly $900,000 in improvements after receiving approval from city leaders last week. The Humane Society of Central Texas will be seeing some major changes over the next year including a brand new climate control system. “The original units that we...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights. You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster

Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Tampered pump leads to gas thefts and arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report two men were arrested after it was found that a pump at a gas station had been tampered with to allow pumping large amounts of gas, but indicating much less. Officers were called to 330 West Highway 6 on Wednesday, where the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WACO, TX
