kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to probation for stealing, assaulting deputy
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for stealing from two stores and assaulting a deputy in the process. Detonce Goodlow, 49, pleaded guilty to felony stealing, third-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest during a hearing last week. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Holts Summit man, woman, charged in Callaway County drug bust
UPDATE: Scott & Smith were arrested Wednesday, August 24 following the execution of a narcotic-related search warrant served at Holts Summit Sunrise Acres Mobile Park. During the search, deputies found 7.2 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a box between a mattress and box springs and a Clonazepam pill and drug paraphernalia hidden in a safe in the living room.
kjluradio.com
December bench trial scheduled for man accused of murdering LU student
A new trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago. It was this past week when a Cole County judge rescheduled Alfred Chism, Jr. for a bench trial to begin December 19. Chism is charged with first-degree murder and...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man accused of murdering girlfriend last weekend denied bond
A Phelps County man charged this week with murdering his girlfriend during a domestic dispute is to remain incarcerated. On Thursday, a Phelps County judge denied Michael Billingsley’s request to modify his bond. The judge ruled Billingsley presents a danger to the victim and is considered a flight risk. He was scheduled for a bond review hearing and arraignment on August 30.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City accused of Thanksgiving murders heads to trial in January
A Jefferson City man accused of a double homicide on Thanksgiving evening three years ago is scheduled for trial. On Friday, a Cole County judge scheduled Torry Upchurch for a four-day jury trial to begin January 24, 2023. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
krcgtv.com
Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar
A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Maries County man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Phelps County
UPDATE: The accident happened Saturday night. A elderly Maries County man is seriously injured when his motorcycle hits a deer in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Colgrove, 77, of Vichy, was on County Road 2120, four miles north of Rolla, when his bike struck a deer and overturned.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis man seriously injured in Phelps County motorcycle crash
A St. Louis man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jonathan Anderson, 35, was driving his bike on I-44 near Newburg Friday morning when he ran off the side of the road and overturned. He was thrown off the bike.
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
kjluradio.com
Two women die in UTV accident in Camden County
Two people die and three are injured in a UTV crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving the vehicle illegally on Avalon Way Friday night when she lost control and traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the vehicle overturned, ejecting both Kirby and her passenger, Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Mother of seven life flighted from scene of head-on crash with semi, four children seriously injured in Gasconade County
Eight people from the southwest Missouri town of Neosho are injured, five seriously injured, when their van drives into the path of an oncoming semi in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashlee Nelson, 36, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday morning just southwest of Hermann when she crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer driven by an Illinois man.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy
A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping
The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman's toddler while claiming the baby was her's all along.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer
A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
