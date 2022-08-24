ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Holts Summit man, woman, charged in Callaway County drug bust

UPDATE: Scott & Smith were arrested Wednesday, August 24 following the execution of a narcotic-related search warrant served at Holts Summit Sunrise Acres Mobile Park. During the search, deputies found 7.2 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a box between a mattress and box springs and a Clonazepam pill and drug paraphernalia hidden in a safe in the living room.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County man accused of murdering girlfriend last weekend denied bond

A Phelps County man charged this week with murdering his girlfriend during a domestic dispute is to remain incarcerated. On Thursday, a Phelps County judge denied Michael Billingsley’s request to modify his bond. The judge ruled Billingsley presents a danger to the victim and is considered a flight risk. He was scheduled for a bond review hearing and arraignment on August 30.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Phelps County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Phelps County, MO
City
Beulah, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested by state patrol

A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
LICKING, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City accused of Thanksgiving murders heads to trial in January

A Jefferson City man accused of a double homicide on Thanksgiving evening three years ago is scheduled for trial. On Friday, a Cole County judge scheduled Torry Upchurch for a four-day jury trial to begin January 24, 2023. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar

A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjluradio.com

Two women die in UTV accident in Camden County

Two people die and three are injured in a UTV crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving the vehicle illegally on Avalon Way Friday night when she lost control and traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the vehicle overturned, ejecting both Kirby and her passenger, Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Mother of seven life flighted from scene of head-on crash with semi, four children seriously injured in Gasconade County

Eight people from the southwest Missouri town of Neosho are injured, five seriously injured, when their van drives into the path of an oncoming semi in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashlee Nelson, 36, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday morning just southwest of Hermann when she crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer driven by an Illinois man.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy

A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer

A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
BOURBON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy