Two people die and three are injured in a UTV crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving the vehicle illegally on Avalon Way Friday night when she lost control and traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the vehicle overturned, ejecting both Kirby and her passenger, Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO