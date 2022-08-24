Man fatally shot by officers in Splendora after holding ex-girlfriend, her co-worker hostage, HPD says

Read full article on original website
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
Click2Houston.com
Alleged gang member brings gun into jail, arresting officer claims he missed it during pat down due to man’s large size, docs show
HOUSTON – An alleged gang member who was arrested Tuesday managed to bring a gun into a Harris County Jail facility because an arresting officer failed to find it during a body search, according to an affidavit. Lacorey Lazes Fairley, 22, has been charged with possession of a controlled...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Serial robber uses knife, rifle as he strikes several drug stores across Houston area, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies at drug stores across the city of Houston. According to Houston police, on Aug. 19, a man walked into a drug store in the 2800...
$1M bonds for MS-13 gang members accused of killing woman, shooting accomplice during robbery
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A judge set bonds Thursday for two teens charged with capital murder after a woman was kidnapped, robbed and killed earlier this month in west Harris County. The accused killers are also accused of shooting an accomplice during an incident in the early morning of Aug. 10.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say
One of the teens accused of killing a 45-year-old woman earlier this month is also alleged to have killed a widower back in June.
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
fox26houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
2 suspects arrested and charged with murder of 19-year-old killed in Dickinson in May
Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dickinson Civic Pool on May 5.
Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men
Christobal Picaz-Ochoa has been charged and booked into Harris County Jail, records say. This is what he's accused of doing after he thought two men stole $560,000 and drugs from him.
KWTX
Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
HPD needs help identifying vehicle of interest in shooting of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Day
The 4-year-old, who was identified as George Floyd's niece, was asleep when the bullets came through her family's apartment. Now, police are searching for a car seen in the area.
Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom
Jose Luis Navarrete was out on bond for a DWI.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for robbery suspect who allegedly beat store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man they say beat a store clerk with a baseball bat earlier this month. On Aug. 4, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at a convenience store located in the 4400 block of Buck Street.
