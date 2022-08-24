ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man critically injured in Ogontz shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. It happened on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street. Police say someone dropped the victim off at Einstein Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. Monday. No further information has been released. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man dead after he was shot 4 times in Kingsessing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10:11 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, left arm, left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot inside Rwanhurst hookah lounge, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#West Philadelphia#North Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Homicides#Violent Crime#Kensington#Lankenau Hospital
CBS Philly

Man arrested in North Philadelphia following standoff after shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman is in police custody after a shooting and standoff with police. Officials say it all began on Lehigh Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia - where two people were shot and a third was grazed.Police say the suspect then tried to get away from officers, barricading himself inside a nearby home.Right now, detectives believe the suspect opened fire to ward off would-be robbers."At some point, that male then brandished a firearm that he had on his person and began firing toward the individuals that were either trying to rob him or trying to assault him,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 14 shot, 4 killed in shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - At least 12 shootings rang out Friday night into early Sunday morning as another summer weekend in Philadelphia became a violent one. The violence began with two fatal shootings Friday night, the first on Ella Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man, later identified as German Pagan, was shot three times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 15th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 4000 Magee Ave. On August 25, 2022, at 4:08 am, 15th District officers responded to the 4000 block of Magee Ave for a report...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

FBI: Agent injured after weapon discharges at Philadelphia federal building

PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is investigating the discharge of a weapon that injured an agent at a Philadelphia federal building. According to the FBI's Philadelphia Division, the agency is reviewing the discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday morning in the loading dock of the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building on Arch Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

