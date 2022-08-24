Read full article on original website
Man critically injured in Ogontz shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. It happened on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street. Police say someone dropped the victim off at Einstein Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. Monday. No further information has been released.
Teen in extremely critical condition after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he became the victim of a shooting Monday morning. The 16-year-old was reportedly shot once in the chest on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street around 2 a.m. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where...
Man dead after he was shot 4 times in Kingsessing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10:11 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, left arm, left...
Police: 4-year-old boy shot inside Philadelphia barbershop
"One of the mothers was so traumatized she said there's no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow given what they just experienced," police said.
13-year-old injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old on Sunday afternoon.
Police searching for pair wanted in connection with Mayfair double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting in Mayfair. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue on Thursday at 4:08 a.m. Officers responded to the scene for a report...
Man, 20, shot inside Rwanhurst hookah lounge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
Man arrested in North Philadelphia following standoff after shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman is in police custody after a shooting and standoff with police. Officials say it all began on Lehigh Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia - where two people were shot and a third was grazed.Police say the suspect then tried to get away from officers, barricading himself inside a nearby home.Right now, detectives believe the suspect opened fire to ward off would-be robbers."At some point, that male then brandished a firearm that he had on his person and began firing toward the individuals that were either trying to rob him or trying to assault him,"...
Philadelphia man recovering from carjacking, shooting hopes to heal community
Raheem Bell, 27, was shot during a carjacking last spring near his home on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue. Now, as gun violence surges, he is trying to help his community.
Philly police arrest man wanted for double shooting after 3-hour standoff
A man wanted for a double shooting in North Philadelphia who then barricaded himself inside a home on Saturday night is now in custody. WPVI-TV reported the man was arrested on the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the man opened fire around 9:30 p.m.,...
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of transgender woman in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been convicted of murder in the death of a 29-year-old transgender woman in West Philadelphia nearly two years ago, according to the Philadelphia's DA Office. Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, died after she was reportedly shot once in the arm and once in the neck on...
Police: 14 shot, 4 killed in shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - At least 12 shootings rang out Friday night into early Sunday morning as another summer weekend in Philadelphia became a violent one. The violence began with two fatal shootings Friday night, the first on Ella Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man, later identified as German Pagan, was shot three times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Missing teen was last seen in West Philadelphia with an Eagles hat on
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Lawrence Aikens Jr. was last seen on the 6300 block of Summer Street around 5:00 pm. He was last seen wearing white tee shirt, white tank...
Philadelphia police department is short 1,300 officers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800...
Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Pennsylvania EMT charged with indecent assault of 'semi-conscious' woman in back of ambulance, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - A patient's trauma was escalated even further after police say she was allegedly assaulted while under the care of an EMT. Police say the incident began last week when the victim needed to be transported from a medical facility in Brookhaven to a local hospital for further treatment.
Man shot 3 times and killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Kensington Friday night, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Ella Street at 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim was shot once in the chest, once in the armpit and once in the...
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 4000 Magee Ave. On August 25, 2022, at 4:08 am, 15th District officers responded to the 4000 block of Magee Ave for a report...
FBI: Agent injured after weapon discharges at Philadelphia federal building
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is investigating the discharge of a weapon that injured an agent at a Philadelphia federal building. According to the FBI's Philadelphia Division, the agency is reviewing the discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday morning in the loading dock of the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building on Arch Street.
