ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Blue View: Investing in our infrastructure is investing in our future

By State Rep. Mike Edgar
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago

Infrastructure. What is it and why is it important?

Infrastructure includes things like our roads and bridges, public transportation, public utilities (energy, drinking water and wastewater treatment), public buildings and recreational facilities. It includes the things we often take for granted but which enable us (citizens and businesses alike) to live safely, prosper and enjoy our beautiful state. It is a basic function of our state government to ensure that this “backbone” of our state is in not only in place but first class in nature.

I have had the privilege of representing Hampton as one of your New Hampshire state representatives for the past seven years. For most of that time, I have served on the Public Works and Highways Committee.

Every two years the governor submits his Capital Budget and Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan to the Legislature. It is the responsibility of my colleagues and I on the Public Works and Highways Committee to make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives on what parts of those programs to adopt.

The Capital Budget contains the “brick and mortar” requests to build or maintain new buildings or other items including dams, parking lots and utilities proposed or requested by state agencies and departments; virtually anything the state must build and maintain except for roads (including our Turnpike), bridges, rail, airports, and other transportation items.

Blue View:Hampton has a special responsibility to support public education

Those items are included in the Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan which is developed by the Regional Planning Commissions and the Department of Transportation, coordinated by the Executive Council, and reviewed and amended every two years as needed.

Over the years, Hampton has been very fortunate to receive our fair share of state dollars to improve our infrastructure. I have made it one of my priorities and I have been very lucky to have been able to work very closely with former Representative Renny Cushing, former state senator Nancy Stiles and our current state Senator (and candidate for governor) Dr. Tom Sherman. Together we have contributed to delivering the following improvements for Hampton:

- Hampton Circuit District Courthouse which was completed and dedicated in 2019.

- Seabrook-Hampton Bridge replacement which will start construction in 2023.

- Ocean Boulevard reconstruction from the Hampton Bridge to High Street. The first portion is funded for construction and final design. We need funding for the balance of Ocean Boulevard!

- Rail Trails from the Massachusetts border up to Portsmouth are in some stage of planning or construction. The portion from Hampton center to Portsmouth will start construction soon.

- Several other projects in the Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan including several intersections and some bridge work.

Blue View:NH’s housing crisis brought to you by Republicans

Looking forward there are two critical issues that we need to continue to focus on:

- Facing the challenges to our state posed by climate change and effectively instituting policies and resiliency programs to mitigate the effects of our changing climate; and

- Making sure we continue to have access to safe, clean drinking water.

Maintaining and improving our infrastructure is a priority we should all be able to agree on. Members of the Public Works and Highways Committee work together very well to support and advance well thought out Capital Budgets and Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plans.

There are a few contentious issues between the Democrats and most Republicans in the committee and the House. One is the extension of Commuter Rail from the Massachusetts border to Manchester. Democrats generally are in favor and Republicans generally against. The engineering and cost analysis are being performed and a decision soon will be made after a review of the cost analysis. If the cost analysis is favorable, we will need all the Democrats we can get to vote to approve a project that could help stimulate and improve the New Hampshire economy.

Another issue that is developing is the introduction of charging stations for electric cars. I hope there is an open discussion on how we are going to proceed installing charging stations throughout the state. We need them for our tourist industry.

I will continue to fight for our future and for Hampton as a member of the House of Representatives on the Public Works and Highways Committee and I know my Democratic colleagues in the House now and those running for office this fall will join me in that fight.

Please remember that when you go to vote this fall.

Mike Edgar has represented Hampton in the New Hampshire House of Representatives since 2016. He is a candidate for re-election this fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHPR

Clean water restored to parts of Durham for the first time in 18 years

Some homes and businesses in Durham now have reliable access to clean water for the first time in over 18 years. Decades of industrial waste from two local factories contaminated local wells, which was first detected in 1970. Nearly 20 years later, the Environmental Protection Agency added Durham Meadows to its priority list of Superfund sites, which include “some of the nation’s most contaminated land.” Formal planning for a water pipeline began in 2005 and the project was completed in July, though some groundwater and soil cleanup continues.
DURHAM, NH
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

BOSC okays $15 an hour measure and 3-4-12 plan

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a pair of long discussed proposals that may potentially have a significant impact on the Manchester School District. Following a presentation from Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis, the BOSC first approved a plan...
MANCHESTER, NH
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Business
State
Massachusetts State
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Government
businessnhmagazine.com

Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH

SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?

We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
ROCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Legislature#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Capital Budget#Blue Vie
nhbr.com

16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million

In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
visitconcord-nh.com

Fall fairs and festivals

One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
Boston Globe

They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.

Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy