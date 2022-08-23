ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Angie Nixon wins Florida House District 13 primary race

By Alexandria Mansfield, Florida Times-Union
Election results: Complete 2022 Florida election results

State House District 13 results: Democratic primary

Florida Rep. Angie Nixon won Florida’s House District 13 Democratic primary against opponent Delaine Smith on Tuesday.

Nixon will face LaCiara Masline, who is running with no party affiliation, in the Nov. 8 general election.

“I’m super excited that the people [of this district] decided to re-elect me [as the Democratic candidate],” Nixon said Tuesday amid victory celebrations.

Nixon, 38, said she is excited to bring “an attitude of service to address real issues that matter” and to go to the “next round in hopes of being re-elected.”

The district, currently represented by Tracie Davis, serves over 150,000 people, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

Nixon is a native of Jacksonville and currently represents the 14th House District but was drawn into District 13 as part of the state's redistricting process. She is executive director of a coalition of organizations that work “to build power in underrepresented communities," she said in a previous interview with The Times-Union.

Nixon got into politics and public service after interning with then-City Councilwoman Mia Jones. She is a wife, mother of two and stepmom of three and graduate of Stanton College Preparatory High School and the University of Florida.

