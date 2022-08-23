ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Daniels wins Democratic nomination for Florida House in Jacksonville District 14 election

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

Kimberly Daniels, a minister and former Jacksonville City Councilwoman and state House member, came one step closer to a return to the legislature with a Democratic primary win over three opponents.

She faces write-in candidate Patrice Wynette Jones in the Nov. 8 general election to represent District 14, which covers much of Northwest Jacksonville, downtown and Arlington.

Daniels, 61, did not respond to Times-Union inquiries about her candidacy or her primary win.

Election results: Complete 2022 Florida election results

State House District 14 results: Democratic primary

But she and her supporters took for granted that she would win the general election. A post on her Facebook page early Wednesday read, "Going back to Tallahassee! District 14 ... Thank you!"

And in a video post on her Facebook page late Tuesday, supporters called her "representative elect."

"It's been a blessing," Daniels said. "I'm just so full. I've talked so much I am at a loss for words tonight. It's time to celebrate."

She commended her fellow District 14 candidates for a "clean race." The voters, she said, have the "last voice."

"Your voice has spoken loud. I am looking forward to serving you," she said in the video.

Daniels served a four-year term as an at-large council member but lost a re-election bid in 2015. The following year, she was elected to the state House, representing District 14, and served two terms before losing to Angie Nixon in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Through Kimberly Daniels Ministry International, she "provides conferences, seminars and workshops that train, equip and impart spiritual warfare and deliverance to believers around the globe," according to her website. She calls herself a "demon buster" and has authored 13 books.

According to a flyer posted on one of her Facebook pages, her platform for the her latest political campaign was about supporting veterans, small businesses, affordable housing, infrastructure, public health and safety and families impacted by incarceration.

Her Democratic primary opponents were Garrett Dennis, a City Councilman and businessman; Iris Hinton, a community activist and retired college administrator; and Mincy Pollock, a civic leader and entrepreneur.

Dennis, 47, is a general contractor and restaurant owner. He was term-limited from running again for the council; in the primary, he came in second to Daniels in vote totals.

Hinton declined to provide her age but said she is retired from Florida State College at Jacksonville, where she was an administrator/adviser. Pollock, 49, works in the insurance and real estate businesses and is active in civic affairs.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Kimberly Daniels wins Democratic nomination for Florida House in Jacksonville District 14 election

