Summit Daily News
Three Summit County officials leave positions; new faces take a seat at the table
In the next two weeks, three Summit County officials will have left their positions. Aug. 25 is Nicole Valentine’s last day as Summit County’s director of communications, and Sept. 1 is the last day for Summit County Manager Scott Vargo and Sarah Vaine, the county’s assistant manager.
Westword
How We Know Omicron 5 Is Still Spreading Almost Everywhere in Colorado
The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment don't tell the whole story about the disease's spread, since most people currently confirm infections with at-home tests whose results aren't registered with the state. However, the CDPHE's wastewater-monitoring project is helping to fill in the gaps, and as of today, August 25, Omicron 5, Colorado's most prevalent COVID subvariant, was present at 45 of 55 surveillance locations across the state — and samples at the other ten either weren't available or were deemed insufficient.
cpr.org
Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities
People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
Blood donors needed to fill emergency shortage
(Denver, CO) Colorado may soon face a blood shortage crisis, as blood donations fail to keep up with need this summer. Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider, says the blood supply for life-saving medical interventions is down nearly 50% since the start of the summer. The blood service is a provider for 75 hospitals in Colorado and about 900 hospitals nationwide.
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids
COLORADO SPRINGS — A trip to the doctor’s office is no longer required in Colorado as the Food and Drug Administration passed over-the-counter hearing devices. “What the FDA did last week is it issued this final rule intending to make hearing aids more accessible by increasing their availability over the counter without the need for […]
Summit Daily News
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts
Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Colorado launches free training program for healthcare workers
After a new Colorado law hit the books, state higher education leaders and the governor are outlining how it will help aspiring healthcare professionals get the training they need to succeed in the industry.
Boulder attack leaves two civilians, three officers injured
Boulder detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed or fell victim to an attack that left two community members and three police officers injured.
ksut.org
‘We need to hear these stories’: Colorado begins investigating a former Indian boarding school
Deborah Parker heads the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and she's a trusted confidant for Indigenous elders who attended federal Indian boarding schools in their youth. “We’re talking about institutions, prison systems, that were buildings you put children in as young as 3 years old, and many children...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth
Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Video shown to Denver South students: Do not call the police in case of racist attack
Students at Denver's South High School were shown a video that explicitly warned against calling the police in the case of a racist or transphobic attack, claiming law enforcement officers have been trained to view members of minority groups as "perpetrators of violence." "Armed police presence often escalates, rather than...
Daily Record
Tarantula tunnels under Colorado highways may promote mating, stop squishing, bug advocates say
Arachnid advocates trying to prevent the squishing of tarantulas as they seek mates on southeastern Colorado plains have asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to create safe crossing tunnels under several highways. Hundreds of male tarantulas perish under vehicle tires this time of year as they trek from their foot-deep...
Oil and gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site because of pollution concerns
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
kdnk.org
Crooked spine? Chiro Dave Jensen charged with enabling alleged serial abuser
A grand jury indicted Jensen on 21 counts for allegedly directing clients he deemed “hot” to Gordon. Jensen is also accused of creating a work culture that encouraged egregious behavior towards women and enabled Gordon to sexually assault his victims. Police took Jensen into custody last Wednesday, and...
Just out of jail, Westminster hoarder arrested again
The neighborhood hoarder who lives at 4245 Barr Lane was arrested by police Monday afternoon on suspicion of trespassing and violation of a protection order.
