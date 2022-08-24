ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

How We Know Omicron 5 Is Still Spreading Almost Everywhere in Colorado

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment don't tell the whole story about the disease's spread, since most people currently confirm infections with at-home tests whose results aren't registered with the state. However, the CDPHE's wastewater-monitoring project is helping to fill in the gaps, and as of today, August 25, Omicron 5, Colorado's most prevalent COVID subvariant, was present at 45 of 55 surveillance locations across the state — and samples at the other ten either weren't available or were deemed insufficient.
COLORADO STATE
Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities

People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
COLORADO STATE
Blood donors needed to fill emergency shortage

(Denver, CO) Colorado may soon face a blood shortage crisis, as blood donations fail to keep up with need this summer. Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider, says the blood supply for life-saving medical interventions is down nearly 50% since the start of the summer. The blood service is a provider for 75 hospitals in Colorado and about 900 hospitals nationwide.
COLORADO STATE
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Summit County, CO
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids

COLORADO SPRINGS — A trip to the doctor’s office is no longer required in Colorado as the Food and Drug Administration passed over-the-counter hearing devices. “What the FDA did last week is it issued this final rule intending to make hearing aids more accessible by increasing their availability over the counter without the need for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts

Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election

Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death

ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
ASPEN, CO
Health
Public Safety
Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth

Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Crooked spine? Chiro Dave Jensen charged with enabling alleged serial abuser

A grand jury indicted Jensen on 21 counts for allegedly directing clients he deemed “hot” to Gordon. Jensen is also accused of creating a work culture that encouraged egregious behavior towards women and enabled Gordon to sexually assault his victims. Police took Jensen into custody last Wednesday, and...

