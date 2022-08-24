The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment don't tell the whole story about the disease's spread, since most people currently confirm infections with at-home tests whose results aren't registered with the state. However, the CDPHE's wastewater-monitoring project is helping to fill in the gaps, and as of today, August 25, Omicron 5, Colorado's most prevalent COVID subvariant, was present at 45 of 55 surveillance locations across the state — and samples at the other ten either weren't available or were deemed insufficient.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO