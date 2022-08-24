ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant

The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets

With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ outlook on taking back Julius Randle from Knicks in a Russell Westbrook trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have Russell Westbrook under contract for one more season and fans aren’t exactly pleased about it. He struggled immensely in his debut campaign and evidently didn’t fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Earlier in the summer, there were some trade talks surrounding the guard, with the Nets, Hornets, and even […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ outlook on taking back Julius Randle from Knicks in a Russell Westbrook trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks

Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Fade the Brooklyn Nets despite Kevin Durant staying

August is the NBA’s quietest month, but Kevin Durant’s decision to stay in Brooklyn and retract his trade demand had enormous implications on the Nets’ odds to win the title. Back in early July, days after Durant demanded to be dealt from Brooklyn, the Nets got to...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Isiah Thomas crowns LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED

Isiah Thomas has already made it clear that he thinks Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James will go down as the GOAT by the time he retires. Yesterday Thomas tweeted one of the reasons why, saying that LeBron quote, “will be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA and he has never been viewed as a score first player.” Michael Jordan is universally recognized as the greatest NBA player of all-time prompting Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to have a classic GOAT debate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Knights' Kessel motivated to play for team that wants to win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the Vegas Golden Knights, signing Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal was a way to bolster their depth at forward. For the 16-year NHL veteran, it was a chance to play for another team that can contend. “Phil’s an established NHL veteran...
LAS VEGAS, NV

