Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
How Kevin Durant Impacts Mavs' NBA Title Odds
Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets, and it caused a shift in NBA title odds. Where do the Dallas Mavericks stand?
Nick reacts to Patrick Beverley joining LeBron, Los Angeles Lakers from Utah Jazz | What's Wright
Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley in a trade for Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. Nick has to come to terms with Beverley teaming up with LeBron and Anthony Davis, and explores what this means for Russell Westbrook. Don't forget to check out our new set!
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
Report: Lakers not interested in rumored reunion with 1 former player
There will be no Hollywood ending for one ex-Los Angeles Lakers player. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Lakers are not interested in taking back big man Julius Randle from the New York Knicks. Randle, a 2021 All-Star, was drafted by the Lakers in 2014 and spent the first four years of his NBA career with them.
RUMOR: Lakers’ outlook on taking back Julius Randle from Knicks in a Russell Westbrook trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have Russell Westbrook under contract for one more season and fans aren’t exactly pleased about it. He struggled immensely in his debut campaign and evidently didn’t fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Earlier in the summer, there were some trade talks surrounding the guard, with the Nets, Hornets, and even […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ outlook on taking back Julius Randle from Knicks in a Russell Westbrook trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Not Interested In Dwight Howard Or Carmelo Anthony
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard. Both former All-Stars played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA odds: Fade the Brooklyn Nets despite Kevin Durant staying
August is the NBA’s quietest month, but Kevin Durant’s decision to stay in Brooklyn and retract his trade demand had enormous implications on the Nets’ odds to win the title. Back in early July, days after Durant demanded to be dealt from Brooklyn, the Nets got to...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Isiah Thomas crowns LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED
Isiah Thomas has already made it clear that he thinks Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James will go down as the GOAT by the time he retires. Yesterday Thomas tweeted one of the reasons why, saying that LeBron quote, “will be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA and he has never been viewed as a score first player.” Michael Jordan is universally recognized as the greatest NBA player of all-time prompting Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to have a classic GOAT debate.
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
Knights' Kessel motivated to play for team that wants to win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the Vegas Golden Knights, signing Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal was a way to bolster their depth at forward. For the 16-year NHL veteran, it was a chance to play for another team that can contend. “Phil’s an established NHL veteran...
