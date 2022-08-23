ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Baker wins Republican nomination for Florida House District 17 election

By Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
Election results: Complete 2022 Florida election results

State House District 17 results: Republican primary

Republican voters in Florida House District 17 selected prosecutor Jessica Baker as their candidate in the fall election.

Baker easily outpolled author and Florida National Guard member Christina Meredith for the nomination on Tuesday. With 99% of the estimated vote counted, Baker received 64.1% of votes to Meredith's 35.9%.

She advances to the Nov. 8 general election, where she will face Democrat Michael Anderson to represent House District 17. Anderson was unopposed in Tuesday's primary. The district, home to more than 150,000 people, stretches from the St. Johns River to the coast and includes much of St. Johns County.

Baker, a graduate of the Florida State College of Law, is a prosecutor with the 7th Judicial Circuit, working out of St. Augustine, although she took a leave of absence until after the primary. She previously served on Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's first staff, as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs, and as a government affairs consultant with lobbying and public relations firm Ballard Partners in the company's Jacksonville office. She has two children and is married to political consultant Tim Baker.

Baker was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, the Northeast Florida Builders Association, Curry and Jacksonville City Council members Aaron Bowman, Kevin Carrico, Rory Diamond, Nick Howland, Randy White, Terrance Freeman and Ron Salem.

