Incumbent Jim Boyd coasts to apparent easy victory for Florida state Sen. District 20 seat

State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Palmetto, was headed to an easy win over Republican challenger Jon Houman in a universal primary to decide the District 20 seat that includes most of Manatee County and a portion of Hillsborough County.

With 55 of 55 precincts reporting in Manatee County, Boyd had received more than 81% of the vote there and more than 78% of the vote with 74 of 74 precincts reporting in Hillsborough County.

All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the respective supervisors of elections.

The race was a rematch of the 2020 Republican primary for what was then District 21.

Election results:See Florida primary election results in Sarasota, Manatee counties

Florida primary elections 2022 live updates:Voters head to polls in Sunshine State

Previously:GOP universal primary battle for state Sen. District 20 pits incumbent vs. familiar rival

At that time, Boyd received roughly 90% of the votes cast in the district, which includes Manatee County and the southern portion of Hillsborough County.

He went on to defeat Democrat Tony Eldon in the general election.

Because of this year's redrawing of state legislative district boundaries based on the most recent U.S. census, Boyd won a two-year term in 2020 but this year, the seat will carry with it a four-year term.

Boyd, the owner of an insurance company, served as chairman of the state Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, which has been focused on property insurance reform.

His biggest challenge will be a continuation of that effort as the property insurance market is in turmoil.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.