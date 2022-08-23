ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Today

DeSantis-endorsed Megan Wright unseats School Board chair Misty Belford

By Bailey Gallion, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIhNq_0hSgY4I100

Newcomer Megan Wright unseated School Board Chair Misty Belford Tuesday night by a sizeable margin for District 1 of the Brevard County School Board.

Belford, who has served on the board since 2014, took 39.47% of the vote. Wright, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, won with 60.53%. District 1 encompasses North Brevard, including Astronaut High School, Titusville High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School, and 23,547 votes were cast.

In an interview with FLORIDA TODAY, Wright thanked the volunteers who helped her campaign.

"I'm grateful, and I'm ready to get to work," Wright said.

Wright added that her first priority will be to help teachers tackle a lack of discipline in classrooms. Belford could not be reached for comment.

DeSantis endorses Megan Wright:Brevard School Board candidate challenging Misty Belford

District 2 Brevard County School Board race:Erin Dunne and Gene Trent to face off for School Board seat in November runoff election

The vote follows increasing criticism of Belford from high-ranking Republicans, who blamed her for Brevard Public School’s mask mandate at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and for its practice of allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the opposite sex.

Belford, who is not part of a political party, voted to require masks of BPS students in August 2021 with no parental opt-out. In doing so, she joined Democrat board members Cheryl McDougall and Jennifer Jenkins to form a narrow majority. The mask mandate remained in place for three months, prompting the state Department of Education to strip board members of their salaries for one month, though the funds were eventually restored.

During her campaign, Wright promised to root out critical race theory from BPS curriculum, restore public faith in the School Board and bolster parental rights. Belford cast herself as a no-nonsense, experienced public servant willing to make decisions that might be unpopular with state leaders.

Differences among candidates:Election 2022: School Board candidates square off over accountability, finances, culture war

Wright earned the endorsement of DeSantis this summer. Belford said she was unsurprised by the governor's endorsement of her opponent because she knew her vote in favor of requiring masks made her unpopular with the governor.

Anonymous yard signs accusing candidate:'Illegal' School Board campaign yard signs popping up across Brevard

Wright, like Belford, had supported raising teacher salaries. She was optimistic about finding room in the budget, remarking, “There are areas to cut, always.”

Wright and Belford raised more money than any other School Board candidates, with Belford bringing in $49,005 and Wright raising $43,890.

Bailey Gallion is the education reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallion at 321-242-3786 or bgallion@floridatoday.com.

Support local journalism and journalists like me. Subscribe today.

Comments / 2

Related
mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian hires law firm to handle Graves Brothers Annexation

The City of Sebastian retained Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole & Bierman, P.L. to assist in the Graves Brothers Annexation. City Attorney Manny Anon told the city council Wednesday that he and City Manager Paul Carlisle met with the attorneys last week and will meet again on Friday to discuss more as they move forward with the annexation.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Rosario, Gibbs headed to runoff; Flescher, Loar win commission seats

School Board Incumbent Jacqueline Rosario and political newcomer Cynthia Gibbs will head to a runoff for the District 2 seat in November during the general election. Rosario, who garnered more than 17,000 votes, was the top-vote getter in the Primary Election for her race with a 46.82 percentage, the supervisor of elections website showed. Gibbs, the runner-up, had more than 9,000 votes with a 26.38 percentage.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics#School Board Chair#Astronaut High School#Florida Today#Brevard School Board#Republicans#Brevard Public School#Democrat
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, labeling it unconstitutional and unfair to Americans who didn’t amass significant education debt. He also argued it would feed inflation. “It’s very unfair, you know, to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for somebody that got, like, a PhD […] The post Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Volusia County set for several runoffs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Reason.com

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy