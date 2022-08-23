ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Experience -- and money -- mattered in Indian River County Commission Districts 2, 4 races

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLGNh_0hSgXnh800

Editor's note: This article was modified from its original version to correct County Commissioner Joseph Earman's Fire Rescue rank when at retirement.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Money — and name recognition — turned into votes Tuesday as the two candidates with the largest campaign chests easily won County Commission seats.

Incumbent Joseph Flescher and former Sheriff Deryl Loar, who were the top fundraisers during the campaign, won the Districts 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

Flescher, trying for his fifth term, captured almost 66% of the vote in his race, defeating challenger Elisabeth Siebert, who received 34%. Flescher, with $77,242, raised more than seven times the $10,306 that Siebert raised, allowing him buy more in advertisements and direct-mail campaign literature.

LATEST RETURNS: Election results for St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River

Election 2022: Indian River County qualifying ends for County Commission, School Board, special districts

MIssues at stakeore: Affordable housing, protecting the lagoon are issues in Indian River County Commission races

Flescher credited his victory to his track record of being responsive to concerns.

"I'm blessed to have the faith of the people I serve," he said Tuesday night. "I believe in communication, and I believe in commitment. It's about the ability to deliver and make things right."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YngVs_0hSgXnh800

Likewise, Loar, with $95,000, raised more than his opponents — Joann Binford and former County Commissioner Thomas Lowther — combined, winning the District 4 seat. Binford raised $17,079, while Lowther raised $64,736.

"It wasn't the money. It was the hard work," Loar said. Firefighters and Realtors held signs for him at the polls, he said.

Nevertheless, the results were closer than Loar expected, he said. Loar received almost 40% of the District 4 vote, just slightly more than the 34% that Lowther received. Binford received 26% of the vote.

"It's exciting," Loar said. "I'm exhausted. (But) it's a great feeling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dN2i0_0hSgXnh800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUWcZ_0hSgXnh800

Loar, who spent 12 years as sheriff before retiring in 2021, also had the name recognition over his opponents, Lowther was defeated in 2006 in a reelection bid.The owner of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory, he has been elected to the Indian River Mosquito Control District and served on various county boards.

The District 4 race had no incumbent because Peter O'Bryan did not seek reelection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Azixz_0hSgXnh800

Newcomers Binford and Siebert tried to run a more grass-roots campaign through social media, sign-waving at busy intersections, yard signs and some advertisements. Their messages were similar, focusing on being outsiders to local politics and government.

Flescher and Loar both received money from first-responder political action committees. Each received $1,000 from the Indian River Fire PAC and the  FPF Fire PAC. Their elections mean that a majority of the commission will have had experience as a first responder. County Commissioner Joseph Earman, elected in 2020, is a retired Fire Rescue captain. Flescher is a former Indian River County sheriff's deputy who was the agency's spokesperson for years.

The County Commission has the final say in benefits and pay increases for deputies and firefighters, and approves the Sheriff's Office budget.

The County Commission election usually is held in November during the general election, but this year only Republicans were running. Florida's open-primary law allowed all voters to cast ballots Tuesday regardless of party affiliation.

Flescher and Loar are to take office in November. County Commissioners are paid $67,691 a year.

The work now begins. Loar plans to follow through on what he stressed throughout the campaign — ensuring benefits and competitive pay for first responders.

Both want to address affordable housing.

"People need to be able to afford to work here to live here," Flescher

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Experience -- and money -- mattered in Indian River County Commission Districts 2, 4 races

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian hires law firm to handle Graves Brothers Annexation

The City of Sebastian retained Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole & Bierman, P.L. to assist in the Graves Brothers Annexation. City Attorney Manny Anon told the city council Wednesday that he and City Manager Paul Carlisle met with the attorneys last week and will meet again on Friday to discuss more as they move forward with the annexation.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

November referendum on Vero Marina termed ‘bad idea’

A group of beachside residents opposed to planned expansions to the Vero Beach Municipal Marina has successfully petitioned for a vote on the issue, but Vero Mayor Robbie Brackett called the November referendum a “bad idea” that could derail the much hyped and wildly popular Three Corners project.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Indian River County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
veronews.com

Rosario, Gibbs headed to runoff; Flescher, Loar win commission seats

School Board Incumbent Jacqueline Rosario and political newcomer Cynthia Gibbs will head to a runoff for the District 2 seat in November during the general election. Rosario, who garnered more than 17,000 votes, was the top-vote getter in the Primary Election for her race with a 46.82 percentage, the supervisor of elections website showed. Gibbs, the runner-up, had more than 9,000 votes with a 26.38 percentage.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City Council defends stance on backyard chickens

PORT ST. LUCIE – While the City Council here – like most municipal boards – does not normally hold dialogue with public speakers, two young residents recently got the ears and touched the hearts of its members while pleading for their ability to raise chickens behind their home.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Colleen#Mosquito Control#The Districts#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Fire Rescue#County Commission
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach to replace Charles Park playground

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Recreation Dept. has been given approval by the city council to apply for a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant for the playground at Charles Park. The park on 15th St. features a playground area, bike racks, exercise trail, picnic pavilions, restrooms, tennis courts,...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Jaycee Park Playground to Close Thursday, August 25, for Redesign Initiative

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 24, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will be closing the playground at Jaycee Park until further notice, to remove the old equipment and prepare for the Community Rebuild Initiative. This limited closure applies only to the park playground area. The rest...
veronews.com

Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea

Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
wqcs.org

Four Jailed for a String of Auto Burglaries Throughout the Treasure Coast, Fifth Suspect at Large

Indian River County - Tuesday August 23, 2020: Deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Sebastian Police Officers, along with their canine units, gave chase and caught four men early Monday morning who are accused of involvement in a string of auto burglaries across the Treasure Coast in recent weeks. A fifth suspect remains at large.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy