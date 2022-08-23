Experience -- and money -- mattered in Indian River County Commission Districts 2, 4 races

Editor's note: This article was modified from its original version to correct County Commissioner Joseph Earman's Fire Rescue rank when at retirement.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Money — and name recognition — turned into votes Tuesday as the two candidates with the largest campaign chests easily won County Commission seats.

Incumbent Joseph Flescher and former Sheriff Deryl Loar, who were the top fundraisers during the campaign, won the Districts 2 and 4 seats, respectively.

Flescher, trying for his fifth term, captured almost 66% of the vote in his race, defeating challenger Elisabeth Siebert, who received 34%. Flescher, with $77,242, raised more than seven times the $10,306 that Siebert raised, allowing him buy more in advertisements and direct-mail campaign literature.

Flescher credited his victory to his track record of being responsive to concerns.

"I'm blessed to have the faith of the people I serve," he said Tuesday night. "I believe in communication, and I believe in commitment. It's about the ability to deliver and make things right."

Likewise, Loar, with $95,000, raised more than his opponents — Joann Binford and former County Commissioner Thomas Lowther — combined, winning the District 4 seat. Binford raised $17,079, while Lowther raised $64,736.

"It wasn't the money. It was the hard work," Loar said. Firefighters and Realtors held signs for him at the polls, he said.

Nevertheless, the results were closer than Loar expected, he said. Loar received almost 40% of the District 4 vote, just slightly more than the 34% that Lowther received. Binford received 26% of the vote.

"It's exciting," Loar said. "I'm exhausted. (But) it's a great feeling."

Loar, who spent 12 years as sheriff before retiring in 2021, also had the name recognition over his opponents, Lowther was defeated in 2006 in a reelection bid.The owner of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory, he has been elected to the Indian River Mosquito Control District and served on various county boards.

The District 4 race had no incumbent because Peter O'Bryan did not seek reelection.

Newcomers Binford and Siebert tried to run a more grass-roots campaign through social media, sign-waving at busy intersections, yard signs and some advertisements. Their messages were similar, focusing on being outsiders to local politics and government.

Flescher and Loar both received money from first-responder political action committees. Each received $1,000 from the Indian River Fire PAC and the FPF Fire PAC. Their elections mean that a majority of the commission will have had experience as a first responder. County Commissioner Joseph Earman, elected in 2020, is a retired Fire Rescue captain. Flescher is a former Indian River County sheriff's deputy who was the agency's spokesperson for years.

The County Commission has the final say in benefits and pay increases for deputies and firefighters, and approves the Sheriff's Office budget.

The County Commission election usually is held in November during the general election, but this year only Republicans were running. Florida's open-primary law allowed all voters to cast ballots Tuesday regardless of party affiliation.

Flescher and Loar are to take office in November. County Commissioners are paid $67,691 a year.

The work now begins. Loar plans to follow through on what he stressed throughout the campaign — ensuring benefits and competitive pay for first responders.

Both want to address affordable housing.

"People need to be able to afford to work here to live here," Flescher

