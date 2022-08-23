ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name recognition likely helped Brackett win House 34 race, could buoy him in general election

By Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
With the title of Vero Beach mayor and a name known throughout Indian River County, Robert "Robbie" Brackett's campaign proved too much for a challenger who moved to Sebastian full-time three years ago.

Brackett easily defeated Karen Hiltz to win the Republican nod for the state House District 34 race with 59% of the unofficial results, according to the Tuesday night election totals from Indian River and Brevard counties.

His two terms, or four years on the Vero Beach City Council dealing with many municipal issues helped him gain electoral momentum for the state race

Florida primary updates:Polls close across Treasure Coast; early results released

Charlie Crist:Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried in Florida governor Democratic primary, will face Ron DeSantis

He's been a part of controversial proposals including implementing a stormwater tax, discussing beachside parking problems and the future of the Three Corners area, a 38-acre waterfront parcel at the base of the Alma Lee Loy Bridge at 17th Street, among many other issues.

In winning a council seat in 2018, he won it a second time after the election was contested and there was a special election a few months later. In a tighter candidate crowd in 2020, he secured second place in a field of five.

In the lead-up to that election, the Vero Beach City Council grappled with pandemic decisions, such as indoor masking. Brackett stood in the minority of the council and was opposed to mandating masking. The vote needed a super majority though, and the council did not have enough to pass that mandate.

House 34's boundaries include all of Indian River and the south end of unincorporated Brevard County, including Barefoot Bay, Little Hollywood and others in the Micco area. The district was redrawn this year to remove St. Lucie County. While neither candidate had direct ties to the Micco area, Brackett is managing partner at Edge Information Management in Melbourne.

Brackett secured critical endorsement from prominent Republicans in Brevard, including Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey.

He maintained a distant fundraising advantage over Hiltz throughout the contest. As of Aug. 18, the final reporting date before the primary, Brackett had crossed more than $161,000 in fundraising.

By comparison, Hiltz had collected about $30,950 by that point and had spent that, plus about $27,000 in loans for her campaign, according to the Aug. 18 financial reports.

Brackett will face Democrat Karen Greb in November for the District 34 seat. The winner replaces Republican Erin Grall, who moves to the State Senate unopposed.

Greb has not established a campaign web site as of Aug. 20.

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

