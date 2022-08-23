ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Barenborg returned to Indian River County School Board; District 2 race heads to runoff

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMCy3_0hSgXZHq00

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — School Board incumbent and longtime educator Teri Lee Barenborg beat political newcomer and media consultant Thomas Kenny for the District 4 board seat Tuesday, according to final, unofficial results from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Results of the District 2 race, however, were less clear-cut, and the contest is heading to a Nov. 8 runoff.

None of the four District 2 candidates received at least 50% of the vote, so the top two vote-getters — incumbent Jacqueline Rosario and newcomer Cynthia Gibbs — will face off in the runoff. Rosario, a former educator and assistant principal, received 47% of the vote, according to the elections office; Gibbs, who has years of experience as a teacher in local public schools, received 26%.

Indian River School Board election: Parental rights, student discipline are priorities

Back to school: How safe is my child’s school? What new security is in place this year?

More: Stakes high in Indian River County School Board election: Moore on firing line? | Opinion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17adna_0hSgXZHq00

LaDonna Corbin, a Vero Beach native who works for Treasure Coast Community Health, received 17% of the vote, and Josh Post, another local educator, received 9%

School Board races are nonpartisan, but the seats have become increasingly politicized since the COVID-19 pandemic due to debates over mask mandates and parental involvement in the curriculum.

Rosario was among conservative School Board candidates across the state fincially supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She and Kenny also were endorsed by the the local Republican Party, and Gibbs was endorsed by the local Democratic Party.

Despite Kenny's party endorsement — and despite District 4 having 10,000 registered Republicans and only 6,000 Democrats — Barenborg was reelected to her seat with 57% of the vote and Kenny received 43%. Her campaign raised $26,365, outraising Kenny by about $7,000. Both candidates spent nearly all their funds.

Barenborg, who was first elected to the School Board in 2018 and most recently served as chair, said during her second term she plans to focus on school safety, providing more academic programs and increasing the school district's ranking.

Her campaign was primarily funded by individual donations. She had support from some local elected officials, such as Clerk of Circuit Court Jeffrey Smith, who donated $75, Tax Collector Carole Jean Jordan, who donated $150, state Rep. Dana Trabulsy, who donated $200, and Brian Foley, mayor of Indian River Shores, who donated $1,000.

Kenny's campaign largely mirrored national conservative political talking points, such as banning books with sexually explicit material and opposing critical race theory — a college-level academic theory that examines race in society.

Kenny had financial backing from the local Republican Party, which donated $3,000 to his campaign, and conservative parental-rights group Moms for Liberty, whose local chair, Jennifer Pippin, donated $1,000.

Rosario, Gibbs in Nov. 8 face off

In the District 2 race, incumbent Rosario, who was first elected to the board in 2018, had raised $35,990, the most out of the four candidates for the seat.

She, too, had backing from Moms for Liberty, which donated $250, and Pippin, who donated $1,000. The local Republican Party donated $3,000.

She was endorsed by DeSantis and received a $1,000 donation from Friends of Ron DeSantis, his political action committee, and a $1,000 donation from Gene Posca, a conservative candidate who campaigned against COVID-19 restrictions and was automatically elected without opposition to the School Board District 1 seat.

Rosario's platform, similar to Kenny's, leans into the recent push for parental rights and involvement in the curriculum, as she's campaigned against COVID-19 restrictions and books with sexually explicit material in school libraries.

Gibbs, a political newcomer, raised $18,032, about half of which was self-funded. The rest largely came from individual donations.

She has 13 years of experience teaching in local elementary schools, and has said she would focus on advocating for teachers and repairing the relationship between parents and the district.

Corbin fell behind Gibbs despite raising nearly $10,000 more than her. Her campaign was funded mostly by individual donations, with backing from Vero Beach Councilman John Cotugno, who donated $200, and Pam Barefoot, wife of School Board member Brian Barefoot, who donated $1,000.

Post raised $1,605. His campaign was almost entirely self-funded.

School Board terms last four years with a $37,705 annual salary.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Barenborg returned to Indian River County School Board; District 2 race heads to runoff

Comments / 1

Related
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian hires law firm to handle Graves Brothers Annexation

The City of Sebastian retained Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole & Bierman, P.L. to assist in the Graves Brothers Annexation. City Attorney Manny Anon told the city council Wednesday that he and City Manager Paul Carlisle met with the attorneys last week and will meet again on Friday to discuss more as they move forward with the annexation.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

November referendum on Vero Marina termed ‘bad idea’

A group of beachside residents opposed to planned expansions to the Vero Beach Municipal Marina has successfully petitioned for a vote on the issue, but Vero Mayor Robbie Brackett called the November referendum a “bad idea” that could derail the much hyped and wildly popular Three Corners project.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Indian River County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Indian River County, FL
City
Indian River Shores, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City Council defends stance on backyard chickens

PORT ST. LUCIE – While the City Council here – like most municipal boards – does not normally hold dialogue with public speakers, two young residents recently got the ears and touched the hearts of its members while pleading for their ability to raise chickens behind their home.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach to replace Charles Park playground

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Recreation Dept. has been given approval by the city council to apply for a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant for the playground at Charles Park. The park on 15th St. features a playground area, bike racks, exercise trail, picnic pavilions, restrooms, tennis courts,...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#District 2#Indian River School Board
wqcs.org

Jaycee Park Playground to Close Thursday, August 25, for Redesign Initiative

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 24, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will be closing the playground at Jaycee Park until further notice, to remove the old equipment and prepare for the Community Rebuild Initiative. This limited closure applies only to the park playground area. The rest...
veronews.com

Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea

Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
wqcs.org

Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Vero Beach

This year the Sunrise Rotary Club of Vero Beach will be the host of the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade on Ocean Dr. Mark your calendar for December 3rd. Parade route will be the same; there will be social media (facebook) live for those homebound residents; music available from Ocean 97.1 for entries without music; TC food pantry donations will be picked up at the Riverside Park staging area as well as along the parade route; monthly events are planned to promote the event like “Find Santa” for the kids and “build a float ideas and challenge” online at Sunriserotaryverobeach.org/christmas-parade or verobeachchristmasparade.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy