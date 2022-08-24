ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FANATIC STYLE
2d ago

And I don't blame this Elder woman; where in the hades are our million dollar to billion dollar black leaders at, blacks should also invest their money amongst each other building affordable apartments, houses and etc Black folks in America we need depend more on ourselves than to depend on other races to help us it can all start with us buying our own machine shops, clothing shops and so on etc.

Sharon T.
2d ago

let it go back 🔙. they have a history of being slum lords,🤔🤔and Turner is going to reward this bad practice again. 😡😡wonder what he's going to gain.🤔🤔😡😡👗💰

Go Astros
2d ago

I say let them get their own money from either private equity or from the banks. There is no reason the CoH needs to extend to them hard earned taxpayer money!

Tom Handy

Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable Housing

Houston Mayor at grand opening of new affordable housingScreenshot from Twitter. The Coalition for the Homeless reported about 3,200 people could face homelessness in the Houston area. To help, Houston City Council approved funding for the NHP Foundation to build affordable housing. The City approved $18 million that will come from the Houston General Land Office.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston council approves $18 million grant for affordable housing project

Houston council approved an $18 million grant towards supportive housing for the homeless. However, the developer of the project is coming under scrutiny with some saying it’s not taking proper care of the projects it’s already in charge of. The developer is NHP Foundation, the same owners of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development

HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Houston $478 million ballot propositions include local projects

Voters this November will decide whether or not to approve $478 million in ballot propositions for the city of Houston – money from which would go toward projects across the city, including several in the local area. The city council this month signed off on calling for a series...
HOUSTON, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Olive Tree Affordable Housing Unveils $7.8 Million Modernization Plan at 312-Unit The Life at Westpark Apartment Community in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Olive Tree Affordable Housing, an affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a real estate investment firm focusing on value-add multifamily projects in dynamically growing markets across the United States, unveiled its $7.8 million modernization plan at The Life at Westpark, a 312-unit affordable multifamily complex in Houston, Texas. Property improvements are currently underway, with final completion slated for Q1 of 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County. D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. Both occupants are felons. A large number of narcotics were seized along with a Draco.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?

HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
PASADENA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

