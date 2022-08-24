Read full article on original website
Tennis Star Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Photo
Tennis star Serena Williams recently announced her retirement. She wants to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband Alexis Ohanian, and 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. Serena posted an adorable photo of young Alexis and she looks just like Serena’s mini-me! The photo featured...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement
Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
What You Don't Know About Serena Williams' Husband, Alexis Ohanian
Any Serena Williams fans would likely recognize her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In some ways, he's her biggest fan of all. Before her retirement, he could usually be seen in the stands loudly cheering her on or holding their daughter, Olympia, during her matches. And you've likely seen what an adorable couple they make together on the red carpets. But while marrying the world's greatest tennis player is a claim to fame in itself, it's far from the only impressive thing about Ohanian. As an entrepreneur and investor, he made a name for himself in his early 20s when he co-founded Reddit, the community-based site that was valued at $10 billion as of August 2021.
Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news
Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
Malia Obama Spotted Out With Alleged New Beau
Malia Obama was spotted out with a mystery man in Los Angeles who is suspected to be her new love interest.
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
Andy Roddick Says Serena Williams' Retirement Will Be "Bigger Circus" Than His: 'So Many Eyeballs'
Former tennis pro Andy Roddick played his final professional match at the U.S. Open in 2012, so when Serena Williams announced she'd end her career the same way, he knew he could relate. "It was one of the most fun weeks that I ever had in my career," Roddick said...
Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry’s Vacation Photos: The NBA Star Shows off Abs and More on Tropical Trip
Love island! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, lived it while on a tropical vacation for two. The Seasoned Life author, 33, gave fans a glimpse at their beach getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 22, captioning the snaps with three palm tree emojis. The couple, who wed in July 2011, got cozy […]
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?
His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
Watch Cardi B’s daughter as she adorably sings along to Lady Gaga
Cardi B’s household listens to Lady Gaga. She shared a video of her daughter, Kulture, singing along to “Bad Romance” and excitedly repeating the song once it was over. RELATED : Cardi B praises Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion: ‘He took that chance’ ...
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got together for another important milestone in their twin sons' lives. Over the weekend, both the pregnant DJ, 31, and the Wild N' Out host, 41, shared photos and videos as Zillion and Zion had their first swim lesson. In a photo where...
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
‘RHOA’: Nene Leakes Reportedly Gets Multi-Million Dollar Settlement From Bravo
Nene Leakes appeared on 'RHOA' for 12 seasons. After her exit, she sued Bravo and the network's honcho Andy Cohen, citing discrimination. She recently dropped the lawsuit.
Serena Williams Uses French Open Anecdote to Question the Work-Life Myth For Moms
Serena Williams scoffs at the myth of the work-life balance. A few weeks after announcing her retirement from tennis, the athlete and entrepreneur appeared on the premiere of Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes." The longtime friends spoke about the profound joys — and demands — of motherhood. In the debut episode released Aug. 23, Williams also opened up for the first time about playing a Grand Slam match the morning after having to take her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, to the hospital.
Serena Williams: does tennis’s queen of comebacks have one more left?
Even though Serena Williams may be ready to say her goodbyes at this year’s US Open, anyone who’s been watching her this long would be a fool to count her out altogether
