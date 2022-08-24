Any Serena Williams fans would likely recognize her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In some ways, he's her biggest fan of all. Before her retirement, he could usually be seen in the stands loudly cheering her on or holding their daughter, Olympia, during her matches. And you've likely seen what an adorable couple they make together on the red carpets. But while marrying the world's greatest tennis player is a claim to fame in itself, it's far from the only impressive thing about Ohanian. As an entrepreneur and investor, he made a name for himself in his early 20s when he co-founded Reddit, the community-based site that was valued at $10 billion as of August 2021.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO