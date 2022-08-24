ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

DoYouRemember?

Tennis Star Serena Williams' Daughter Is Her Mini-Me In New Photo

Tennis star Serena Williams recently announced her retirement. She wants to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband Alexis Ohanian, and 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr. Serena posted an adorable photo of young Alexis and she looks just like Serena’s mini-me! The photo featured...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Daily Mail

Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement

Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
Serena Williams
Mindy Kaling
Mariah Carey
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
The List

What You Don't Know About Serena Williams' Husband, Alexis Ohanian

Any Serena Williams fans would likely recognize her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In some ways, he's her biggest fan of all. Before her retirement, he could usually be seen in the stands loudly cheering her on or holding their daughter, Olympia, during her matches. And you've likely seen what an adorable couple they make together on the red carpets. But while marrying the world's greatest tennis player is a claim to fame in itself, it's far from the only impressive thing about Ohanian. As an entrepreneur and investor, he made a name for himself in his early 20s when he co-founded Reddit, the community-based site that was valued at $10 billion as of August 2021.
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
OK! Magazine

Who Is Malia Obama's New Music Mogul Beau?

His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams Uses French Open Anecdote to Question the Work-Life Myth For Moms

Serena Williams scoffs at the myth of the work-life balance. A few weeks after announcing her retirement from tennis, the athlete and entrepreneur appeared on the premiere of Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes." The longtime friends spoke about the profound joys — and demands — of motherhood. In the debut episode released Aug. 23, Williams also opened up for the first time about playing a Grand Slam match the morning after having to take her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, to the hospital.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

