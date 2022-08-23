Community members surpass donation goal for Darboy family who lost everything in house fire

DARBOY – Within four days of its creation, a GoFundMe set up to help a Darboy family displaced after a house fire last week surpassed its goal of $15,000.

The entire Knuth family, including their pets, got out safely when their house caught fire Aug. 17, but the house was left unlivable.

Word quickly spread, and community members jumped in to help. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $17,520, with donations continuing to come in.

It's not the first time the Fox Valley community has stepped in to support the Knuth family.

The two Knuth children, Charlie and Meili, both have epidermolysis bullosa, also known as EB. It's a rare skin disorder that causes debilitating pain and infections, as well as weakened immune systems.

In January 2020, shortly after Charlie, now 16, was diagnosed with lymphoma, a fundraiser for Charlie created by a local auto racer made $100,000 , 10 times more than its goal of $1,000.

Trisha Knuth said on Facebook that one of the few things her family was able save from the fire were her children's "vital medications and bandages."

Besides the medical supplies, the fire left the Knuth family "with the clothes on their backs," according to the GoFundMe description.

Support poured in through Facebook, where friends shared a list of supplies people could donate. However, Kimberly resident Nicole Schuh, the organizer of the GoFundMe, asked on Wednesday for people to pause on donating items for the moment.

Schuh said the Knuth family is grateful for the outpouring of support, but one week after the fire, are living at their second temporary house and are preparing to move to another. Until they are settled and have a better idea of what items they need, the Knuth family is not in need of item donations, she said.

For now, Schuh said, the best way people can help is to send money , through the GoFundMe link here .

