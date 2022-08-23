ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, WI

Community members surpass donation goal for Darboy family who lost everything in house fire

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Mvk_0hSgVjfA00

DARBOY – Within four days of its creation, a GoFundMe set up to help a Darboy family displaced after a house fire last week surpassed its goal of $15,000.

The entire Knuth family, including their pets, got out safely when their house caught fire Aug. 17, but the house was left unlivable.

Word quickly spread, and community members jumped in to help. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $17,520, with donations continuing to come in.

It's not the first time the Fox Valley community has stepped in to support the Knuth family.

RELATED: Racing fundraiser for Wisconsin boy surpasses $100,000

RELATED: Charlie Knuth gets rock star treatment from Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

The two Knuth children, Charlie and Meili, both have epidermolysis bullosa, also known as EB. It's a rare skin disorder that causes debilitating pain and infections, as well as weakened immune systems.

In January 2020, shortly after Charlie, now 16, was diagnosed with lymphoma, a fundraiser for Charlie created by a local auto racer made $100,000 , 10 times more than its goal of $1,000.

Trisha Knuth said on Facebook that one of the few things her family was able save from the fire were her children's "vital medications and bandages."

Besides the medical supplies, the fire left the Knuth family "with the clothes on their backs," according to the GoFundMe description.

Support poured in through Facebook, where friends shared a list of supplies people could donate. However, Kimberly resident Nicole Schuh, the organizer of the GoFundMe, asked on Wednesday for people to pause on donating items for the moment.

Schuh said the Knuth family is grateful for the outpouring of support, but one week after the fire, are living at their second temporary house and are preparing to move to another. Until they are settled and have a better idea of what items they need, the Knuth family is not in need of item donations, she said.

For now, Schuh said, the best way people can help is to send money , through the GoFundMe link here .

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Community members surpass donation goal for Darboy family who lost everything in house fire

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

GoFundMe for Knuth family exceeds fundraising goal

DARBOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe account set up to help a Darboy family has passed its initial $15,000 goal. At the time of this writing, $15,465 was raised with 279 donations. The Knuth family lost their home in a fire last week. Viewers have followed the Knuths for years...
BUCHANAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Buchanan, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Gannett#Immune System#Accident#Eb#Donat
gbnewsnetwork.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!

(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
wearegreenbay.com

‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Exchange students in need of housing in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Several exchange students are looking for a place to call home in northeast Wisconsin. Specifically, at least 10 students from Thailand, Spain, Germany, and Italy are searching for a place to sleep. These students are involved in International Exchange, a non-profit foreign exchange program that was...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

2K+
Followers
930
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy