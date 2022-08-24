Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers. Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location. Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO