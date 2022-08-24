The U.S. Department of State has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus for a prestigious English language teaching fellowship in Jordan. Brian J. O’Hare earned his master’s in social work in May 2022 from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health and was one of 200 U.S. citizens chosen for the 2022–2023 English Language Fellow Program. The premier opportunity is for experienced teachers of English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes globally in more than 80 countries.

