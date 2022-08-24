Read full article on original website
Projects building on pandemic lessons win provost funding
The winners of the 2022 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Provost’s Strategic Investment Competition have been announced. This year’s theme was “Building on Lessons Learned through the Pandemic,” and 13 programs were selected from 39 entries. More than $2 million has been awarded to the winning programs.
UH among Hawaiʻi’s best employers according to Forbes
For the second year in a row, the University of Hawaiʻi has been named one of Hawaiʻi’s best employers by Forbes. UH placed 9th in the annual rankings, released on August 24. The university system employs approximately 9,000 people statewide across its 10 campuses. Forbes: America’s Best...
School safety training features national experts
A recent school safety training event featured the chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC), Lina Alathari. In August, the 2022 Hawaiʻi Behavior Intervention/Threat Assessment Team (BITAT) Advanced Annual Training, was presented by University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu in collaboration with host campus Leeward Community College.
First students start Kauaʻi medical training program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) welcomed six inaugural students of the Kauai Medical Training Track program in August. The new multi-pronged program was funded by a $10-million commitment from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg with the goal of helping address the physician shortage and directly improve the health and wellness of Kauaʻi’s families, today and in the future.
Free mental health program for Native Hawaiian students
Three in five college students nationwide reported being diagnosed with anxiety, depression or another mental health condition by a professional, according to a Harris Poll released this year. To help meet the unique needs of Native Hawaiian students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the John A. Burns School...
Pay increases, new sick leave policy for graduate assistants
A pay increase for Graduate Assistants (GAs) at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo went into effect on August 1, 2022. Additional increases for UH Mānoa GAs are scheduled for August 2023 and August 2024. UH Hilo is currently reviewing future pay increases beyond 2022. The increases raise the minimum step at which a GA can be hired.
Teaching English in Jordan, notable fellowship for UH Mānoa alumnus
The U.S. Department of State has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumnus for a prestigious English language teaching fellowship in Jordan. Brian J. O’Hare earned his master’s in social work in May 2022 from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health and was one of 200 U.S. citizens chosen for the 2022–2023 English Language Fellow Program. The premier opportunity is for experienced teachers of English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes globally in more than 80 countries.
Oli, traditional protocol to name Kapiʻolani CC landmark
Pū kani (conch shell) and oli (chants) echoed through the piko (center) of the Kapiʻolani Community College campus just after sunrise on August 17 to mark the beginning of Pōkinahua, a traditional Hawaiian ceremony honoring aliʻi (chiefs). About 100 faculty and staff observed the protocol to help usher in the fall 2022 semester and celebrate the naming of the Great Lawn, Makahiapo, which means first-born child.
$250K gift to RISE project supports future small business owners
Ben Godsey knows how important entrepreneurs are to Hawaiʻi’s economy. As the president and CEO of ProService Hawaii, one of Hawaiʻi’s largest outsourced human resource providers, he counts more than 2,000 local small businesses as clients—most of them entrepreneurs. That’s one of the reasons Godsey...
International culinary leaders headline inaugural food conference
Celebrated chefs, culinary thought leaders and local food producers from Hawaiʻi and around the globe will gather for an inaugural food conference, hosted by Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP). The NEAR AND FAR – Cool Ideas, Hot Food conference on September 21 at the Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, a lineage-inspired lunch and a farm-to-glass pau hana reception to share how they are helping to drive a new economy and shift towards regenerative models of community and tourism.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Welina
—A greeting of affection, similar to aloha; a salutation in a letter. “August has arrived, and the fall term is in full swing! All week, we eagerly greeted our students with aloha and welina as they returned to our campuses.”. —Nikki Chun, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, University of Hawaiʻi...
Volleyball Rainbow Wahine first in Big West preseason poll
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team ranked first in the 2022 Big West Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as voted by the conference’s 11 head coaches. UH has won four of the last six Big West titles, and received six out of the 11 BWC first-place votes.
Rainbow Warriors open 2022 football season
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football team will host Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference in the 2022 season opener on Saturday, August 27 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Timmy Chang,...
