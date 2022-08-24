ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra College hacked days before fall semester begins

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Days before classes started, Sierra College’s systems were hacked, school officials told FOX40 News Tuesday.

According to campus officials, the cyberattack on Saturday gave the school “limited access to technology and data resources” throughout the Sierra Joint Community College District.

“After we learned of the incident, we took immediate actions to protect data and recover systems as quickly as possible,” the officials said in a statement. “A professional third-party forensic firm has engaged to investigate and determine the scope of the incident.”

Sierra College’s fall 2022 semester started Monday and welcomed students with almost all systems up.

It was the second time the community college was hit by a cyberattack. Sierra College’s systems were previously hacked in May 2021.

