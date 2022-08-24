Minot State Baseball hires Sam Boisner as next head coach

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) – Minot State Athletics announced another new head coach with Sam Boisner taking over the Beavers baseball program.

Boisner takes over the MSU program after spending the last five seasons as an assistant coach at NSIC’s rival Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Along with his coaching experience, Boisner also brings experience as a winning player in the conference with him to the Beavers dugout.

The native of Albertville, Minn., earned his bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education from St. Cloud State, where he hit .318 with 20 RBI in 71 games with the Huskies as a member St. Cloud State’s NCAA Central Region Tournament teams in 2013 and 2015.

Prior to joining the staff at Northern State, Boisner spent two seasons as an assistant for the University of Illinois-Springfield where he coached both the hitters and catchers and was in charge of recruiting.

