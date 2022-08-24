Read full article on original website
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
q13fox.com
Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire
A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
'It changed my life': Monroe resident thankful for firefighter who fixed up her house
MONROE, Wash. — “Grandma Elsie” can’t stop bragging about the firefighter who changed her life. She’s in her 90’s and said a dramatic life twist came after accidentally setting off her Life Alert pendant. She wears it in case of emergency and one press will alert and dispatch help.
Arrest made in suspected luring of 5-year-old in North Bend
Snoqualmie police arrested a man on charges of a suspected luring in North bend last month, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department. On July 24, police responded to a report of a possible child luring at Torguson Park at 750 E. North Bend Way. A mother had called 911 to...
Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle. Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to...
Have you seen this dog? ‘Pumpkin’ missing after car stolen in Everett
A 1-year-old puppy is missing in Everett after the car she was in was stolen on Saturday night. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from the PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted. Ginger, one of Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that...
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill
SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
Skagit Breaking
King County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash on SR2 Involving Impaired Arlington Woman
Snohomish County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash around 10:00 p.m. on August 24th 2022 on Eastbound State Route 2 near milepost 19 in Snohomish County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Faegoni V. Eylander of Arlington, Washington, was...
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in Highline area
BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
Ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle could be out of service through the year
SEATTLE — The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle could be out of service the rest of the year. Washington State Ferries tweeted the Cathlamet was towed from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to Everett Ship Repair on Aug. 24. There it will go into dry dock for repairs.
King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.
KOMO News
Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared
SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
q13fox.com
Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County
WILBUR, Wash. - Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him. His mother told FOX 13 that he and...
Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday. Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.
Have you seen it? Custom trailer stolen from Everett Firefighters Association
EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Firefighters Association is asking for the public’s help to find its custom trailer that was stolen in late July. The association discovered the custom-built 1991 20-foot Garland Flatbed trailer was stolen from its meeting hall in the 2400 block of Hewitt Avenue in Everett.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
Oak Harbor police arrest three 14-year-olds during pot shop burglary
Three 14-year-old teens were arrested in Oak Harbor after officers responded to an alarm at a pot shop, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. At about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, an officer responded to an alarm at the Green Room, in the 1600 block of Northeast Goldie Street.
