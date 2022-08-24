ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

q13fox.com

Couple on mini-honeymoon to Seattle gets car broken into and set on fire

A couple decided to take a mini-honeymoon in Seattle with plans to explore and see the city. However, those plans went up in smoke when they learned that their car was not only broken into, but later set on fire. FOX 13 learned police have identified a suspect, though it is unclear what became of them.
SEATTLE, WA
City
Lynnwood, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway in Highline area

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

King County deputies investigating after man killed in White Center shooting

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a man died after being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. KCSO deputies responded to a report of shots being heard on the 10000 block of 15th Avenue South in White Center around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound was left in the ambulance bay at St. Anne Hospital in Burien.
WHITE CENTER, WA
KOMO News

Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared

SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
Key News Network

Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot

Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KENT, WA

