Crews investigate fires in Lower American River Parkway

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said crews contained two separate fires burning near each other in the Lower American River Parkway.

Firefighters said one of the fires was behind the Costco, and the other fire was between Business 80 and the train trestle.

Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport

Both fires were contained and had been burning in dense vegetation. The fire department said crews will stay at the scene for “extensive mop-up.”

Investigators will be looking into what caused the fires.

