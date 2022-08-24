ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New Mexico Supreme Court drops immigration barriers to practicing law

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago

Luis Leyva, a recent law school graduate, was not entirely sure he would be able to practice law in his home state of New Mexico.

A native of Sonora, Mexico who grew up in Ruidoso, Leyva is enrolled in the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The Obama Administration policy protects immigrants who arrived in the United States as children but do not have legal status from deportation. It also extends some security in the form of temporary work permits, access to college education and Social Security accounts.

Leyva, 25, said DACA "is pretty much the only reason I've been able to go to college and work and go to law school." Earlier this year, he completed his Juris Doctor degree at the University of New Mexico.

Under current New Mexico regulations for licensing attorneys, DACA would allow Leyva to practice law with a conditional permit. However, with legal challenges to the DACA program likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, there was a possibility that his licensure could be taken away.

More: ‘I don’t know if I will be deported’: Young immigrants prepare for DACA to end

A ruling from the New Mexico Supreme Court last week gave Leyva a "sense of peace," he said.

Beginning in October, adults who are not United States citizens will be permitted to practice law in New Mexico under a rule change approved by the state's high court on Aug. 19.

Rule 'grounded in the fundamental principle of fairness'

Under the new rule , citizenship or immigration status will no longer be a basis for denying an attorney's license to an adult who holds a law degree and meets other qualifications for admittance to the New Mexico Bar Association. Under the present rule, a licensed attorney must be a citizen or national, a legal permanent resident or otherwise authorized to work in the U.S. Other requirements for admission to the Bar remain in place.

The high court's justices unanimously concurred with the change as recommended by the Board of Bar Examiners and the Code of Professional Conduct Committee.

"The change in the licensure rule is grounded in the fundamental principle of fairness, and is consistent with New Mexico’s historical values of inclusion and diversity in its culture," Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said in a statement. "New Mexico is aligned with at least eight other states that allow attorney licensure for some immigrants and the American Bar Association has endorsed the principle of permitting attorneys to practice law regardless of immigration status."

Jazmín Irazoqui-Ruiz of the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center became New Mexico's first "DACA-mented attorney" in 2017. Having grown up in Phoenix, she and her twin sister did not discover they were undocumented until their mother suffered a stroke and they sought jobs to support their family.

On Tuesday, she called the rule change a "great victory" that had been in the making over the years she has been practicing law. She was admitted to the state Bar Association through a special process based on her DACA status. With the rule change, her license is not endangered if DACA is eventually struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I personally dedicated my career to doing exactly what this type of policy change does: Removing barriers to economic mobility and stability for immigrant families across our state," she said in an interview.

More: As DACA turns 10, businesses urge Congress for permanent status for children of migrants

Dropping citizenship barriers to professional licenses

Along with her twin sister, a surgeon, Irazoqui-Ruiz championed two laws passed in New Mexico, in 2020 and 2021, dropping barriers to professional licensing based on immigration status. Under federal law , states are allowed to pass laws making undocumented immigrants eligible for occupational licenses.

As for licensed attorneys, the rule change needed to go through the court by way of a rules committee and then published for a 30-day comment period, per court spokesperson Barry Massey. Those comments were then evaluated by the committee before it made its recommendation to the justices.

One of Irazoqui-Ruiz's supporters for admission to the Bar was Albuquerque attorney Maureen Sanders, who was also among those that proposed the rule change in 2018. In an interview, she said lowering immigration-based barriers made sense for young professionals and for economic development: "As a state, why are we encouraging people to get education in professions and then not allowing them to become licensed?"

"It's a good rule and it is consistent with New Mexico public policy," she continued. "It's consistent with all of us wanting more legal access. ... and most of the DACA young adults who have been admitted have ended up practicing law in areas where there weren't sufficient legal services available."

The benefit is not only for law students with DACA status, she said, but also individuals whose legal status has changed during their process and those who, for any of a number of reasons, did not apply for DACA even if they were eligible.

"Having a diverse bar is important because we want our clients to see themselves represented in those who take their cases and advocate for them," Irazoqui-Ruiz said.

State GOP reacts harshly to rule change

On Monday, the state Republican Party deplored the Supreme Court's order in a statement calling on voters to elect conservatives to the bench.

"New Mexico’s high court has become authoritarian and appears to be operating outside the limits of its power," state GOP chairman Steve Pearce fumed in a written statement. "This latest rule will open our borders even more, and the Court seems to relish making arbitrary decisions without thinking about consequences. This Court has gotten out of control, and it believes it can do whatever it wants."

A spokesperson for the party declined to elaborate on the statement or how the rule change would affect border security.

Four of the five justices are appointees of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, while Justice Michael Vigil was elected to the court in 2018. Vigil, along with Justices Briana Zamora and Julie Vargas (appointed in 2020 and 2021 respectively) face elections on Nov. 8 to retain their seats. All of the current justices, like the governor, are Democrats.

Pearce also claimed the decision had been made "without proper procedure and without public input," although the 2018 rulemaking process included a public comment period that drew more than 120 responses, per reporting from New Mexico In Depth , and briefings Irazoqui-Ruiz recalled extending to 216 pages.

"The revised rule is the product of a thorough, deliberative process that included robust public comment, which was overwhelmingly in support of the change," Bacon wrote.

Leyva said eliminating the immigration barriers to licensure represents "another step of New Mexico really being able to able to leverage our immigrant community to benefit our workforce, which is needed here in the state."

"I've met so many tremendous young adults who want to be in this country," Sanders said. "This is the only place that they know and this is their home. They want to become a professional within their community. Changing the law allows them to do that, and so they are well-served by the change in the rule."

Read the amended rule here:

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico Supreme Court drops immigration barriers to practicing law

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Daca#Social Security#The U S Supreme Court
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency

James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Pink Politic

How will the Supreme Court decision regarding "Roe vs Wade" affect Missouri abortion laws?

In a history-changing decision this week, The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 decision in the controversial "Roe vs. Wade" ruling. The conclusion from the 70's made it a constitutional right for a woman to terminate her pregnancy. Conservatives are happy, but liberals are furious. There are two sides to this story, and then there is the truth.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
MarketRealist

Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?

New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
BUSINESS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: New Mexico Has Failed to Buy Key Components for Warning Sirens

After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods. Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm." —Daniel J. Chacón.
The Independent

Court: Mississippi can continue blocking felons from voting

People convicted of certain felonies in Mississippi still won’t be able to vote, as a lawsuit that sought to automatically reinstate their voting rights was struck down by a federal appeals court Wednesday.Attorneys who challenged the provision had argued the authors of the state's 1890 constitution showed racist intent when they chose which felonies would cause people to lose the right to vote, picking crimes they thought were more likely to be committed by Black people.The Mississippi Center for Justice brought the lawsuit, and attorney Rob McDuff said the center will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Judge blocks Idaho’s abortion ban after DOJ lawsuit

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Idaho’s abortion ban from taking effect during medical emergencies, ruling that it conflicts with federal law. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote that the state’s near total ban on abortion violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a law that requires providers to offer medically…
IDAHO STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy