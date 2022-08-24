New Mexico Supreme Court drops immigration barriers to practicing law

Luis Leyva, a recent law school graduate, was not entirely sure he would be able to practice law in his home state of New Mexico.

A native of Sonora, Mexico who grew up in Ruidoso, Leyva is enrolled in the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The Obama Administration policy protects immigrants who arrived in the United States as children but do not have legal status from deportation. It also extends some security in the form of temporary work permits, access to college education and Social Security accounts.

Leyva, 25, said DACA "is pretty much the only reason I've been able to go to college and work and go to law school." Earlier this year, he completed his Juris Doctor degree at the University of New Mexico.

Under current New Mexico regulations for licensing attorneys, DACA would allow Leyva to practice law with a conditional permit. However, with legal challenges to the DACA program likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, there was a possibility that his licensure could be taken away.

A ruling from the New Mexico Supreme Court last week gave Leyva a "sense of peace," he said.

Beginning in October, adults who are not United States citizens will be permitted to practice law in New Mexico under a rule change approved by the state's high court on Aug. 19.

Rule 'grounded in the fundamental principle of fairness'

Under the new rule , citizenship or immigration status will no longer be a basis for denying an attorney's license to an adult who holds a law degree and meets other qualifications for admittance to the New Mexico Bar Association. Under the present rule, a licensed attorney must be a citizen or national, a legal permanent resident or otherwise authorized to work in the U.S. Other requirements for admission to the Bar remain in place.

The high court's justices unanimously concurred with the change as recommended by the Board of Bar Examiners and the Code of Professional Conduct Committee.

"The change in the licensure rule is grounded in the fundamental principle of fairness, and is consistent with New Mexico’s historical values of inclusion and diversity in its culture," Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said in a statement. "New Mexico is aligned with at least eight other states that allow attorney licensure for some immigrants and the American Bar Association has endorsed the principle of permitting attorneys to practice law regardless of immigration status."

Jazmín Irazoqui-Ruiz of the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center became New Mexico's first "DACA-mented attorney" in 2017. Having grown up in Phoenix, she and her twin sister did not discover they were undocumented until their mother suffered a stroke and they sought jobs to support their family.

On Tuesday, she called the rule change a "great victory" that had been in the making over the years she has been practicing law. She was admitted to the state Bar Association through a special process based on her DACA status. With the rule change, her license is not endangered if DACA is eventually struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I personally dedicated my career to doing exactly what this type of policy change does: Removing barriers to economic mobility and stability for immigrant families across our state," she said in an interview.

Dropping citizenship barriers to professional licenses

Along with her twin sister, a surgeon, Irazoqui-Ruiz championed two laws passed in New Mexico, in 2020 and 2021, dropping barriers to professional licensing based on immigration status. Under federal law , states are allowed to pass laws making undocumented immigrants eligible for occupational licenses.

As for licensed attorneys, the rule change needed to go through the court by way of a rules committee and then published for a 30-day comment period, per court spokesperson Barry Massey. Those comments were then evaluated by the committee before it made its recommendation to the justices.

One of Irazoqui-Ruiz's supporters for admission to the Bar was Albuquerque attorney Maureen Sanders, who was also among those that proposed the rule change in 2018. In an interview, she said lowering immigration-based barriers made sense for young professionals and for economic development: "As a state, why are we encouraging people to get education in professions and then not allowing them to become licensed?"

"It's a good rule and it is consistent with New Mexico public policy," she continued. "It's consistent with all of us wanting more legal access. ... and most of the DACA young adults who have been admitted have ended up practicing law in areas where there weren't sufficient legal services available."

The benefit is not only for law students with DACA status, she said, but also individuals whose legal status has changed during their process and those who, for any of a number of reasons, did not apply for DACA even if they were eligible.

"Having a diverse bar is important because we want our clients to see themselves represented in those who take their cases and advocate for them," Irazoqui-Ruiz said.

State GOP reacts harshly to rule change

On Monday, the state Republican Party deplored the Supreme Court's order in a statement calling on voters to elect conservatives to the bench.

"New Mexico’s high court has become authoritarian and appears to be operating outside the limits of its power," state GOP chairman Steve Pearce fumed in a written statement. "This latest rule will open our borders even more, and the Court seems to relish making arbitrary decisions without thinking about consequences. This Court has gotten out of control, and it believes it can do whatever it wants."

A spokesperson for the party declined to elaborate on the statement or how the rule change would affect border security.

Four of the five justices are appointees of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, while Justice Michael Vigil was elected to the court in 2018. Vigil, along with Justices Briana Zamora and Julie Vargas (appointed in 2020 and 2021 respectively) face elections on Nov. 8 to retain their seats. All of the current justices, like the governor, are Democrats.

Pearce also claimed the decision had been made "without proper procedure and without public input," although the 2018 rulemaking process included a public comment period that drew more than 120 responses, per reporting from New Mexico In Depth , and briefings Irazoqui-Ruiz recalled extending to 216 pages.

"The revised rule is the product of a thorough, deliberative process that included robust public comment, which was overwhelmingly in support of the change," Bacon wrote.

Leyva said eliminating the immigration barriers to licensure represents "another step of New Mexico really being able to able to leverage our immigrant community to benefit our workforce, which is needed here in the state."

"I've met so many tremendous young adults who want to be in this country," Sanders said. "This is the only place that they know and this is their home. They want to become a professional within their community. Changing the law allows them to do that, and so they are well-served by the change in the rule."

Read the amended rule here:

