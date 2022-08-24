Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flee From Police In A Stolen Vehicle, Then Crash. Police Located A Firearm Inside The Vehicle

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Beats A Victim With A Weapon, Inside A Local Laundromat
7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 1207 S. Main Street (Spin World) for reports of. an adult male inside the laundromat with a gun. Upon arrival, officers were advised that no shots had been fired,. but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Departments Form A Major Crash Assistance Team
Law Enforcement Partnership – — Yesterday a press conference was held to announce MCAT. – Major Crash Assistance Team. MCAT is a multi-agency team of officers and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Valley Police, Loves Park Police Department, Village of Roscoe Police Department, Rockton Police and South Beloit Police Dept.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Juvenile, While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
Note There have been multiple shooting incident near this location. Unknown if this suspect has connections to the previous shooting incidents near this location. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Fremont Street for a report of shots fired....
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County
It happened this morning near Forest Hills and Colby. Reports of a multiple vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported. A small child was reported to be injured. Avoid the area for a bit. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Swears in The New Chief Deputy Coroner
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was honored to swear in Matthew Lane as Chief Deputy Coroner. Matt brings over 15 years of experience to the Coroner’s Office and to his new position. He is excited about this opportunity and looks forward to serving his community. Congratulations, Chief Deputy Coroner Lane!
WIFR
Winnebago Co. police departments concerned about number of car crashes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of serious car crashes rises across the country, local police departments combine their resources to investigate the causes and implement solutions to make roads safer. It’s called the Major Crash Assistance Team, and involves members of six departments: Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Roscoe,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area For A Bit
Auto Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area For A Bit. It happened around 10:30 pm near N 2nd and Swanson. Reports of 2 vehicles that are involved. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for a bit. that IS provided to us…. If...
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 cars stolen over the weekend in ‘Kia Boyz’ car thefts
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In the last weekend alone, police say 10 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen in Winnebago County, and police say the thieves are young – some only 10-years-old – inspired by a TikTok trend. Martin Rodriguez owns a 2020 Kia Sportage. On July 8th, he left home to take his […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stabbing brother during argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rakim Beck, 24, has been found guilty of domestic battery after attacking his brother with a knife. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Beck attacked his brother after an argument on April 18, resulting in multiple wounds and hospitalization. Beck was found guilty of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery […]
wnns.com
Trio Arrested For Stealing Over $1K in Liquor From Grocery Store
Three people have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,100 in liquor from a grocery store (Publix) and leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Lee County. Deputies responded to a grand theft at the Publix. They spotted the three suspects driving and tried to pull them over. The...
Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
fox32chicago.com
Antioch police issue warning after 3 teens overdose
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Antioch police issued a warning Wednesday after three teenagers overdosed in the north suburb. Police said the near-death experiences are a reminder that the national fentanyl crisis is happening right in our backyards. In 2022 so far, police have responded to 18 suspected opioid overdoses. A video...
Comments / 0