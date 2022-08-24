ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flee From Police In A Stolen Vehicle, Then Crash. Police Located A Firearm Inside The Vehicle

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 2 days ago
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Departments Form A Major Crash Assistance Team

Law Enforcement Partnership – — Yesterday a press conference was held to announce MCAT. – Major Crash Assistance Team. MCAT is a multi-agency team of officers and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Valley Police, Loves Park Police Department, Village of Roscoe Police Department, Rockton Police and South Beloit Police Dept.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
MONROE, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
ROCK FALLS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
CORTLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
wnns.com

Trio Arrested For Stealing Over $1K in Liquor From Grocery Store

Three people have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,100 in liquor from a grocery store (Publix) and leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Lee County. Deputies responded to a grand theft at the Publix. They spotted the three suspects driving and tried to pull them over. The...
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
DIXON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Antioch police issue warning after 3 teens overdose

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Antioch police issued a warning Wednesday after three teenagers overdosed in the north suburb. Police said the near-death experiences are a reminder that the national fentanyl crisis is happening right in our backyards. In 2022 so far, police have responded to 18 suspected opioid overdoses. A video...
ANTIOCH, IL

