Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flee From Police In A Stolen Vehicle, Then Crash. Police Located A Firearm Inside The Vehicle

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO