California State

KTVL

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Absolute Game Changer’: Yurok and Hoopa Valley Tribes Awarded $127M in Grant Funding for Broadband Access

A hefty grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will bring increased broadband access to Yurok and Hoopa Valley tribal communities. The $126.8 million chunk of federal funding will support the installation of miles and miles of fiber optic cable to enhance broadband access and increase connectivity to existing fiber optic lines in rural portions of Del Norte and Humboldt counties.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ranchers told to stop using water in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A cease and desist order was sent to an irrigation district in Siskiyou County, ordering ranchers and farmers to stop diverting water from the Shasta River. It was sent by the State Water Resources Control Board on Friday, August 19, 2022. The order demands any diversions...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Why grasshoppers are the newest problem plaguing California farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along with drought and climate change, a different type of threat is now devastating the fields of California farmers: grasshoppers. The bugs are mowing down fields across Northern California. "We're getting counts of, you know, 100 to 200 grasshoppers per square foot in the fields," said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
KTLA

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVL

ASK 10: Is the florist shop on Stewart Ave. in Medford moving buildings?

Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Pat, wrote in and asked: "I heard a rumor that the beautiful historic building that houses my favorite flower shop, Penny and Lulu, has been sold and they are being forced to move. Is this true? If so, are the new owners going to tear down that historic building?"
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
mybasin.com

$26 Million headed to the Klamath Basin

Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
OREGON STATE
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

