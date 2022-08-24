Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO