Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Absolute Game Changer’: Yurok and Hoopa Valley Tribes Awarded $127M in Grant Funding for Broadband Access
A hefty grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will bring increased broadband access to Yurok and Hoopa Valley tribal communities. The $126.8 million chunk of federal funding will support the installation of miles and miles of fiber optic cable to enhance broadband access and increase connectivity to existing fiber optic lines in rural portions of Del Norte and Humboldt counties.
KTVL
Cal OES and California Military Department create fire engine strike team
MATHER, Calif. — On Wednesday, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team. The team will be called "Team Blaze" and will be operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. "We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers told to stop using water in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A cease and desist order was sent to an irrigation district in Siskiyou County, ordering ranchers and farmers to stop diverting water from the Shasta River. It was sent by the State Water Resources Control Board on Friday, August 19, 2022. The order demands any diversions...
KTVL
New fire start in Siskiyou County, resources from McKinney Fire respond
According to Klamath National Forest, a new fire, which is being referred to as the Cherry Fire is approximately 1.5 miles east of Horse Creek on Highway 96 and is roughly 1-2 acres with a moderate rate of spread on both sides of the Klamath River. Resources from the McKinney...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc10.com
Why grasshoppers are the newest problem plaguing California farmers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along with drought and climate change, a different type of threat is now devastating the fields of California farmers: grasshoppers. The bugs are mowing down fields across Northern California. "We're getting counts of, you know, 100 to 200 grasshoppers per square foot in the fields," said...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
ASK 10: Is the florist shop on Stewart Ave. in Medford moving buildings?
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Pat, wrote in and asked: "I heard a rumor that the beautiful historic building that houses my favorite flower shop, Penny and Lulu, has been sold and they are being forced to move. Is this true? If so, are the new owners going to tear down that historic building?"
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
mybasin.com
$26 Million headed to the Klamath Basin
Washington, D.C. – The Department of the Interior announced that nearly $26 million from the Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects, including nearly $16 million for ecosystem restoration projects in the Basin and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery. The Bureau of Reclamation, will also fund 10 grants totaling $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitat as part of two programs: the Klamath River Coho Restoration Grant Program, and the Trinity River Restoration Program.
KTVL
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
KTVL
FINDING A WAY HOME: Addressing misconceptions around the unhoused community
Jackson County, Ore. — For this week's Finding a Way Home segment, News 10 is focusing on unhealthy misconceptions surrounding the unhoused community and how local community action agency, ACCESS, is working to tackle the issue. News 10's Mollie Smith spoke with ACCESS's Peer Support and Outreach Supervisor, Matthew...
Comments / 0