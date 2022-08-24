ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 15

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Washington Examiner

‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters

Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Florida House#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Florida Agriculture#The Associated Press#The U S Supreme Court#Nazi#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
People

People

310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy