Waldron, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Southwestern hires Greensburg native Collin Rigney as new athletic director

Greensburg native Collin Rigney is Southwestern Elementary School’s new assistant principal and he will serve as the school system’s new athletic director. “(Collin) had the athletic director piece but his background in elementary education, some of his answers showed he could answer the assistant principal questions. He had that elementary piece in his background,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards after Wednesday’s special school board meeting to announce the hiring. “He really kind of developed that position through his interview. He was outstanding. He comes from a great family in athletics and was an athlete himself.”
GREENSBURG, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Pendleton Heights xc can have ‘great season’

PENDLETON — Longtime girls cross country Coach Melissa Hagerman starts a new era as the boys coach this season as well. She has a depth of talent on both sides. Sophomore Ava Jarrell returns with experience after competing in the state track meet finals in the 800-meter run as a freshman. Jaycee Thurman and Hadley Walker had very solid track seasons last spring.
PENDLETON, IN
Southside Times

Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach

Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Waldron, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Dink Pate

Indiana continues to emphasize length as it dipped back into Texas for another 2024 prospect. The IU staff offered Dink Pate on Tuesday, he announced on his Twitter page. A Dallas, Texas product, Pate attends Pinkston H.S. He played there as a freshman before transferring to Prolific Prep and then returning to Pinkston for his junior campaign. Pate averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a high school freshman before bouncing around as a sophomore between multiple schools.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Friday forecast and the weekend, too

INDIANAPOLIS — A weak weather system will bring more clouds and a couple of showers and storms to central Indiana through Friday evening. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the middle 80s on Friday. Rain chances Friday night and this is just in time for Operation Football and Symphony on the Prairie.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Update: Arrest made in shooting death of Whiteland HS student

The Greenwood Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a sixteen-year-old Whiteland High School student that occurred Thursday morning in the Summerfield neighborhood. Tyrique Sevin Radford El, 18, of Whiteland, was arrested by Greenwood Police on a preliminary charge of murder. Greenwood Police report the investigation...
WHITELAND, IN
readthereporter.com

Beyond the buses at Hamilton Heights

Featured speakers at Saturday’s Cicero Kiwanis Club meeting enthusiastically and optimistically greeted their audience, despite it being 7:30 a.m. on a non-workday and barely into the 2022-23 academic year. After all, scheduling Hamilton Heights’ buses, drivers, aides (if needed), and routes amid a nationwide bus driver shortage could have...
CICERO, IN

