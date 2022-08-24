ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

firstsportz.com

“They poured salt into an unhealable wound” Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer fires back at LA County over Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy and firefighter who reached at the helicopter crash scene clicked and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains. Black Mamba was on his way to a girls’ basketball tournament with his daughter and the rest of the team. But unfortunately, due to some errors a crash was caused and we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others too. That was the worst day of life for Vanessa Bryant as she lost her loving husband and young daughter in the crash. And, then she had to fight the department itself for the photo leaks from the crash site. The people who have done the dirty job of clicking and sharing those for a laugh senselessly around are just some shameless guys who aren’t able to understand the seriousness of the tragic event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Chief: Firefighter ‘Tarnished His Dignity' Taking Grisly Picture at Kobe Crash

Los Angeles County's acting fire chief told a jury Monday that a retired firefighter "tarnished his dignity" by sharing gruesome photos taken at the remote mountainside site where a helicopter carrying Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed, killing all on board. Anthony Marrone testified that he did not...
beverlypress.com

Shooting at Beverly and La Cienega claims life

Police are searching for three male suspects wanted for a homicide after a shooting in a gas station parking lot near the corner of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards on Aug. 19. Numerous people in the area called police after hearing shots at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived and determined...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Scott Disick Enjoys Lunch in Malibu Following Accident in Lamborghini SUV

Scott Disick was spotted out in public for the first time since getting into a frightening car accident last weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was spotted heading to a car to grab lunch with a friend in Malibu, California, on Thursday afternoon. Covering his face with dark sunglasses and a cap, he was dressed casually in brown shorts, a grey hoodie and black T-shirt.
MALIBU, CA
beverlypress.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits

Former boxer George Foreman is accused of raping two women when they were young teenagers, according to court documents. The women filed lawsuits against the Hall of Fame fighter in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, alleging that he had sex with them when they were between the ages of 13 and 16 during the 1970s, per the documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Speeding caused accident involving reality star

CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
ABC10

Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
