Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
Kobe Bryant lawsuit: LA County ordered to pay $31 million in damages over crash scene photos
LOS ANGELES - A jury has ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages over the actions of first-responders who took and shared gruesome photos from the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. The damages...
firstsportz.com
“They poured salt into an unhealable wound” Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer fires back at LA County over Kobe Bryant crash photos
Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. As a deputy and firefighter who reached at the helicopter crash scene clicked and shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains. Black Mamba was on his way to a girls’ basketball tournament with his daughter and the rest of the team. But unfortunately, due to some errors a crash was caused and we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others too. That was the worst day of life for Vanessa Bryant as she lost her loving husband and young daughter in the crash. And, then she had to fight the department itself for the photo leaks from the crash site. The people who have done the dirty job of clicking and sharing those for a laugh senselessly around are just some shameless guys who aren’t able to understand the seriousness of the tragic event.
Jury awards Vanessa Bryant $16 million in lawsuit against Los Angeles County first responders who took and shared graphic photos of Kobe and Gigi Bryant's remains
Bryant sued the county after first responders took and shared graphic photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Yardbarker
Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury Hears $75 Million Damages Request in Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Over LA County’s Photos of Fatal Helicopter Crash
A lawyer told jurors that the egregious behavior of Los Angeles County officials and their “clumsy” coverup over photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant warrants a $2.5 million damages award to both Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester, with another $1 million for each year of future suffering.
NBC Los Angeles
Chief: Firefighter ‘Tarnished His Dignity' Taking Grisly Picture at Kobe Crash
Los Angeles County's acting fire chief told a jury Monday that a retired firefighter "tarnished his dignity" by sharing gruesome photos taken at the remote mountainside site where a helicopter carrying Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed, killing all on board. Anthony Marrone testified that he did not...
beverlypress.com
Shooting at Beverly and La Cienega claims life
Police are searching for three male suspects wanted for a homicide after a shooting in a gas station parking lot near the corner of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards on Aug. 19. Numerous people in the area called police after hearing shots at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived and determined...
Scott Disick Enjoys Lunch in Malibu Following Accident in Lamborghini SUV
Scott Disick was spotted out in public for the first time since getting into a frightening car accident last weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was spotted heading to a car to grab lunch with a friend in Malibu, California, on Thursday afternoon. Covering his face with dark sunglasses and a cap, he was dressed casually in brown shorts, a grey hoodie and black T-shirt.
RELATED PEOPLE
beverlypress.com
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Former boxer George Foreman is accused of raping two women when they were young teenagers, according to court documents. The women filed lawsuits against the Hall of Fame fighter in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, alleging that he had sex with them when they were between the ages of 13 and 16 during the 1970s, per the documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Injured In A Solo Crash In Calabasas (Los Angeles, CA)
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, was injured in a solo car accident Sunday. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Reality star Scott Disick crashes Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas
Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
Third Duck Found with Beak Removed in Park Near L.A., Authorities Investigating Human Involvement
Three ducks have been found with their beaks removed in a southern California park in recent weeks, continuing an alarming trend that has animal activists concerned. The ducks, all found at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, California, were unable to eat due to the nature of their injuries, and either died or had to be euthanized.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Speeding caused accident involving reality star
CALABASAS, Calif. – Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Deputies arrived...
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
People
310K+
Followers
49K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0