Brenda Tascone
2d ago
Well maybe if our government stopped sending Billions to another country and focused on our own this wouldn't be happening.
3
WGRZ TV
Animal shelters getting influx of pets
The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped here by their owners.
wnynewsnow.com
Dog Found Burned, Abandoned Alongside Road In Cattaraugus County
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A puppy dog found burned and abandoned alongside a rural highway in Cattaraugus County has died from his injuries. This, as investigators are now pushing to find the person responsible for this malicious act. The puppy was found concealed in a bag last...
Final attendance of the Erie County Fair a 17% increase from 2021
Organizers announced the final attendance for 2022 is reported at 1,148,079 which is a 17% increase from 2021.
Erie County hosts expungement cannabis clinic
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Representatives from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Legal Aid, Erie County Bar Association, and The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo gathered at Elim Christian Fellowship on Thursday to host the first of two informational cannabis expungement clinics. In line with the County Legislature's landmark legislation...
Buffalo Community Bike Build, honoring late M&T Bank CEO, provides wheels to kids
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cavernous lobby of Buffalo's tallest building took on the appearance of a massive workshop on Thursday, when a community bike build was held at Seneca One Tower. There, 175 people who on a normal day would be holding down a variety of jobs at M&T...
$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
Updates coming to Batavia City Centre
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Leaders Discusses Uptick In Jamestown’s Homeless Population
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There has been a noticeable uptick in the amount of homeless people in the City of Jamestown, and local leaders are trying to figure out the right solution. There could be many reasons that someone is homeless, as of late, officials tell us...
Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week. When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for...
Back 2 School: Where to go for free school supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Janice Ferguson is one of the volunteers at Ladies of Charity in Buffalo. For the past 20 years, she has spearheaded Catholic Charities backpack program out of the back of the thrift store on Broadway. Which involves a lot of packing. "it's just so rewarding," she...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students
The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
niagaranow.com
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating
A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
West Seneca Town Supervisor upset with ECWA's land purchase
The Erie County Water Authority has purchased about 50 acres of land in West Seneca's industrial park. But the town won't see any tax dollars from the deal.
buffalorising.com
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard
Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
Erie County turns to billboards to help prevent overdose deaths
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County says it's seeing an increase in drug overdoses, specifically related to fentanyl. Now the county is hoping billboards can help save a life. The county's opiate task force has put up the signs encouraging people who use cocaine or crack to "take turns carrying Narcan."
2 The Outdoors: Helping bats in the Southern Tier
WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Few animals are more feared and misunderstood and have suffered greatly at the hands of man. But their reputation could not be further from the truth. They pose no threat, and to the contrary, play an important role in our environment. In Chautauqua County, research is...
Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
