ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 9

Brenda Tascone
2d ago

Well maybe if our government stopped sending Billions to another country and focused on our own this wouldn't be happening.

Reply
3
Related
2 On Your Side

Erie County hosts expungement cannabis clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Representatives from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Legal Aid, Erie County Bar Association, and The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo gathered at Elim Christian Fellowship on Thursday to host the first of two informational cannabis expungement clinics. In line with the County Legislature's landmark legislation...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Niagara County, NY
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Erie County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Cattaraugus County, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara County, NY
Health
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Erie County, NY
Pets & Animals
Niagara County, NY
Government
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
Niagara County, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara County, NY
Pets & Animals
2 On Your Side

$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York

There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
HAMBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Animal Shelters#Street Dog#Yorkies
2 On Your Side

Updates coming to Batavia City Centre

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Stage Coach Florist made the Batavia City Centre its home in 2008. "It was busier because there were more stores," said Craig Jackson, co-owner of the floral shop. Jackson says the center has drastically changed since then. Many stores have left due to the rise...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Back 2 School: Where to go for free school supplies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Janice Ferguson is one of the volunteers at Ladies of Charity in Buffalo. For the past 20 years, she has spearheaded Catholic Charities backpack program out of the back of the thrift store on Broadway. Which involves a lot of packing. "it's just so rewarding," she...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumlocalnews.com

Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students

The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
BUFFALO, NY
niagaranow.com

NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating

A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
WILSON, NY
buffalorising.com

The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard

Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 The Outdoors: Helping bats in the Southern Tier

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Few animals are more feared and misunderstood and have suffered greatly at the hands of man. But their reputation could not be further from the truth. They pose no threat, and to the contrary, play an important role in our environment. In Chautauqua County, research is...
2 On Your Side

Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy