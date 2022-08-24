Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Tourists heading back to San Francisco after difficult years
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a significant downturn amid COVID-19 lockdowns and high anxiety over crime, tourism to the City by the Bay and the surrounding counties is finally rebounding, according to the San Francisco Travel Association. Hotel occupancy in San Francisco is projected to increase by 67% over last year’s numbers, with 21.5 million […]
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue to Drop Along With Inventory
Home prices in the Bay Area continue dropping. But the bad thing is, so is the inventory. Prices are lower by about 8% since June, according to Re/Max. "There will be a sweet spot coming," said Tim Yee, president of Re/Max Gold Bay Area. He added that because of high...
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
Airline flies beloved pet overseas, won't let him fly back home to Bay Area
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- When you take a flight, you expect the airline will also fly you back home. But it didn't happen for one furry passenger -- a service dog and beloved family pet who nearly got stuck overseas. It was very traumatic for the family of "Coconut." They...
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
iqstock.news
Concord, CA Specialty Sausage, Hot Dog Fast Food Shop Launched By Hillside Dawgz
Concord, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Hillside Dawgz (925-822-3425) has announced the official opening of its Concord branch, allowing it to serve the East Bay area with its selection of gourmet hot dogs. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The new eatery offers an...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
Last remaining Big Lots in San Francisco is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
The Big Lots at 3333 Mission Street closed for good on Aug. 12, a spokesperson confirmed.
NBC Bay Area
Triathlete Seriously Injured After Flying Off Bike Thanks to Bump on SF Road
A man in San Francisco is recovering after hitting a bump in the road that caused some serious injuries. He was on a bike on Clay Street and neighbors say he’s not the only one who’s suffered that fate because of construction work. Ralph Bower is an experienced...
NBC Bay Area
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lake Merritt Plaza | Oakland News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Erika Kim. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of...
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
Mysterious SF billboard warns people not to move to Texas
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. Along with with larger message the […]
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings
The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
