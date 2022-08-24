ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Tourists heading back to San Francisco after difficult years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a significant downturn amid COVID-19 lockdowns and high anxiety over crime, tourism to the City by the Bay and the surrounding counties is finally rebounding, according to the San Francisco Travel Association. Hotel occupancy in San Francisco is projected to increase by 67% over last year’s numbers, with 21.5 million […]
PLANetizen

Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply

The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue to Drop Along With Inventory

Home prices in the Bay Area continue dropping. But the bad thing is, so is the inventory. Prices are lower by about 8% since June, according to Re/Max. "There will be a sweet spot coming," said Tim Yee, president of Re/Max Gold Bay Area. He added that because of high...
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook

We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Lake Merritt Plaza | Oakland News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner Erika Kim. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of...
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
KRON4 News

Mysterious SF billboard warns people not to move to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. Along with with larger message the […]
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
NBC Bay Area

CHP Arrests 2 in Separate Bay Area Freeway Shootings

The California Highway Patrol arrested two men in separate shootings that took place on Bay Area freeways, officials said Thursday. The shootings happened in June and July of this year. In one of shootings, there was chilling video of an East Bay couple that were seen driving on eastbound I-580...
