spectrumlocalnews.com
'This was family': Former Wake deputy coordinates a memorial ride in honor of slain officer
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The second brother charged in the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Alder Marin-Sotelo, and his sibling, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty. What You Need To...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Pregnant woman shot in car on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh. Suspect arrested.
The woman who was shot was hospitalized with head injuries.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
Man charged after pregnant woman shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
cbs17
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
One person killed in Chapel Hill shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — One person died on Thursday night in a shooting in Chapel Hill. Police were called to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension around 11:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Police said the person died at UNC Hospitals. Additional information about the person's identity has not been released.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
fox46.com
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in her car in the head near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said. The police departments in Raleigh and Garner said the incident happened Thursday near the intersection of North...
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro Police Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault
Chapel Hill and Carrboro authorities arrested a man sought after for aggravated assault charges on Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Baldwin, who is listed as a Carrboro resident, was arrested by Chapel Hill Police along West Franklin Street. The 46-year-old had a warrant out from Carrboro Police after police investigated a report of aggravated assault along Sunset Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said in their initial report that the suspect pointed, cocked and fired a handgun in the direction of a victim.
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
cbs17
Fallen Wake County deputy’s landlord charged with stealing guns, valuables
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person has been charged in relation to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy. This time, court documents show Andrew Culbreth, 56, faces a half dozen charges for taking items belonging to Ned Byrd after the deputy was killed. Real estate records...
cbs17
Johnston County Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — RALEIGH, N.C. — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Pregnant Woman Shot At Raleigh Intersection In Apparent Road Rage Incident
A pregnant woman is hospitalized after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. WRAL reports on Thursday (August 25), Raleigh Police responded to a call at 1:49 pm in the 1000 block of New Bern. Maya Sherrod, 25, was shot in the head, as a bullet crashed through the rear […]
cbs17
Concerns over illegal dumping at Raleigh recycling centers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some online chatter about recycling or getting rid of goods has raised some concerns about the Jaycee Park Recycling Center in Raleigh. With cardboard boxes, plastic bags, and tons of plastic material, Raleigh residents can dump some of the items at the center, but some items don’t belong.
