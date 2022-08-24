Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? USD 259 Future Ready Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students are back at school at USD 259 and classes are in full swing. This morning we’re getting a look at a special class at Wichita Public Schools, where students are working on building a plane! We’ll get to see what the students in the Future Ready Center are doing, and why they’re doing it, coming up this morning!
KWCH.com
Scams targeting student-loan borrowers reported in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reports of a scam targeting student-loan borrowers include people being targeted in Wichita. The scam attempt involves a phone call from someone claiming to help loan recipients eligible for relief in the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. Thursday, Eyewitness News investigated the scam call...
KWCH.com
Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD
Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD
KWCH.com
Helping Hand: Student Startup empowering students to start a business
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mowing lawns is just one of the skills kids learn from the Student Startup program. Wyatt Abell, with Student Startup, said the kids mow yards for free while learning to give back. “There are a lot of influences out there in the world, and I think...
KWCH.com
Maker of JJ’s Snack Pies expands with new facility in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pennsylvania-based manufacturer JTM Foods broke ground Wednesday on a new manufacturing facility at the ict21 Industrial District in north Wichita. The facility will produce JJ’s Snack Pies, a popular hand-held treat available at some of the nation’s largest retailers. JTM Foods plans to hire...
KWCH.com
Near-victim of phishing scam shares story to warn others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With scammers constantly seeking opportunities to steal personal information and money, a Wichita man shared a recent experience with hopes of keeping others from becoming victims. While the scammers walked away without getting the man’s money, they did gain access to his computer and bank account.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Wonderwash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether you’re on a trip, living in a dorm or in a financial pinch, there are times when having immediate access to a full-sized washing machine isn’t available. On TikTok, an affordable and portable washing machine is gaining attention. The Wonderwash, a portable, mini...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
KWCH.com
Woman, girl bitten by dogs, seriously injured in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl suffered injuries from dog bites at a south Wichita home. Police said a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South to a reported...
KWCH.com
Ark City man’s 2-year-old opossum in running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A unique companion in Ark City is vying for a $10,000 prize. Petey, a 2-year-old Virginia Opossum is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. “Open to animals of all shapes, sizes and species, one pet will win $10,000 and pounce in the spotlight with a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine,” contest organizers explain.
KWCH.com
Wichita Fire Department trains rescue divers
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought conditions
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office seeking help to find Wichita woman missing for 2 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit. Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart, was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently. Sarah is 5′6″ and 130 pounds.
KWCH.com
Expert: Efforts to reduce student loan debt just 1st step in broader issue
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With students continuously taking on massive debt to attend college, a plan to erase $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans amounts to a Band-Aid on a bigger issue, an expert who spoke with Eyewitness News said. That expert is Mary Jo Terry, managing partner at Yrefy, a company that assists borrowers and helps refinance private education loans.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office releases name of inmate who died
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old inmate Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita died after being found unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Brueggeman was found unresponsive by staff on Wednesday. CPR was started immediately, but Brueggeman was declared dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.
KWCH.com
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
KWCH.com
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
KWCH.com
College students respond to plan for student loan relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big changes are coming for millions of Americans eligible to get up to $10,000 or more in student loans forgiven. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the plan from which people can start to crawl out from under mountains of debt. Recent and soon-to-be graduates are...
KWCH.com
6-year-old boy writes, shares story about being born with 12 fingers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six-year-old Wyatt Shield is a first grader and an author. Wyatt made his first public reading of his first book, “Wyatt’s Adventures with Shriners,” on Thursday at the Midian Shrine Convention. “God makes all his people special in their own unique and awesome...
KWCH.com
Colleges fielding questions on student loan forgiveness plan
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Soon after President Joe Biden announced the White House’s plan for student loan forgiveness, colleges began fielding an array of questions, many of which they’re also working to figure out. Chief among the most commonly-asked questions concern guidance for applying and clarity on who qualifies for the relief. There are also concerns about inflation and questions of fairness with those who’ve already paid off student loans without the lifeline.
