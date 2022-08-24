Read full article on original website
Camay Campos
2d ago
I still believe if the law is 100%+ sure they have the murderer, there should be NO trial, no jail... automatic death, by whatever means.
Zachariah Propps
2d ago
I hope someone gives this guy some action when he gets to Prison. Won't be nothing left of him but his shoelaces.
Mom Charged with Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter in Case Where Co-Defendant Made Bizarre Request of Judge
The mother of a 2-year-old girl in Michigan is now accused of killing her child. The newly announced case against Adrienne Pavelka, 22, follows shortly after co-defendant Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, asked to be released on bond because he had to start a new job. Pavelka “had knowledge of, or...
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
The gunman who killed three members of an Iowa family at a campground last Friday had never met the victims before opening fire, investigators say. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot dead in their tent while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa, Friday morning.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot. His daughter told Insider that "it would only be just for former President Trump to be convicted." She said the "modern American family is becoming more fragile as the political climate rises." For Peyton...
Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave
Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
Three Arrests in 16-Year Mystery of Decapitated Woman Found in Puget Sound
More than 16 years after the headless corpse of a 33-year-old woman was found floating inside a Rubbermaid tote container in Puget Sound, three men have been arrested for murder. The arrest warrants were issued June 2022 by Special Agent Jimmy Kilgallen with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, who presented the dossier to the Seattle prosecutor who acted on the documents this week. A fourth man implicated in the gruesome crime died in the years after the murder, authorities said. The body of Shanan Lynn Read was discovered by local authorities on Jan. 15, 2006. Her head washed up...
Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos' body was left in morgue for almost a MONTH after local funeral homes refused to take it and was eventually cremated 83 miles from his home
Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos' body went unclaimed for three-and-a-half weeks, after local funeral homes refused to accept him while his family squabbled over his remains. Ramos, 18, murdered 19 children and two teachers in the small Texas town on May 24. Following the massacre, the town's two funeral homes -...
Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order
A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City
Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
3 Adult Children Neglected Bedridden Mother So Severely She Had Mold Growing on Her Body: Sheriff
A Texas mother died after her three adult children allegedly left her to languish in home-based hospice care. Patricia Martinez, 57, initially survived after Bexar County deputies took her out of the residence, but she died on Saturday, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced. Martinez was originally found wearing an adult diaper...
Memphis mom accused of driving daughter, 2 14-year-olds around and robbing people
MEMPHIS (TCD) -- A 41-year-old woman and three other people were taken into custody for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint and shooting one person. According to the Memphis Police Department, on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m., a male victim was at a laundromat on Morlye Street when a male and female entered the establishment. The male and female allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money. The female reportedly shot him in his left arm, and they fled in a gray sedan with the victim’s phone.
Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean,...
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
