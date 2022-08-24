ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLO County woman convicted of felony after burning family member with hot bacon grease

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
 2 days ago

A jury convicted an Oceano woman of battery and assault for biting one family member and burning another relative with hot bacon grease , the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Terri Lee Boyd, 61, was cooking bacon and hash browns in her home on Oct. 15, 2019 when she had a verbal argument with another family member, according to an agency news release.

“The argument soon escalated to a physical assault, with Boyd biting the female victim on the face,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “Boyd then used a hot pan with bacon grease to cause significant burns to a second victim’s face, who was also present during the altercation.”

Boyd was arrested that day, while the burn victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries, the release said.

The case was delayed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a two-week interruption at the start of jury deliberations, the release said.

On Aug. 18, jurors convicted Boyd of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor assault, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“We are thankful for the dedication of the jury who performed their civic duty during this trial in spite of delays caused by the coronavirus,” San Luis Obispo County Attorney Dan Dow said in the release.

Boyd faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months of incarceration, according to the release.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Amy Fitzpatrick, the release said.

The Tribune

