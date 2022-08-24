ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Primary Results: House Districts 12, 13, 14 And 15

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nhUL_0hSgRIsp00

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis has secured a commanding majority of the electorate in today’s five-way Republican primary contest for Florida’s 12 th Congressional District.

“I’m humbled by the confidence constituents have placed in me and I thank my primary opponents for a lively debate about how to improve the lives of our neighbors while strengthening our community and country,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

With Florida’s adoption of a new congressional map earlier this summer, its 12 th congressional district shifted north to include all of Citrus and Hernando counties, as well as, the vast majority of Pasco County.  Congressman Bilirakis has spent much of his time in recent months engaging with key community stakeholders, meeting with constituents, and working to develop a better understanding of his new constituents’ needs.

Florida House District Results (R)

DistrictFL 12Bilirakis Incumbent (Winner)80.5%58,7455Martin8.7%6,330FL 13Luna (Winner)44.3%36,136Hayslett33.8%27,616FL 14Judge (Winner)53.2%20,1698Torres29.5%11,186FL 15Lee (Winner)41.5%21,912Stargel27.7%14,611

Florida House District Results (D)

FL 14Castor (Winner)90.4%60,508Bradley9.6%FL 15Cohn (Winner)33.3%14,554Brown22.3%9,742

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Election State#Florida Primary#Republican Primary#Local News#Primary Results#Fl#Stargel27#National Headlines
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy