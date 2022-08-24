Florida Primary Results: House Districts 12, 13, 14 And 15

Incumbent U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis has secured a commanding majority of the electorate in today’s five-way Republican primary contest for Florida’s 12 th Congressional District.

“I’m humbled by the confidence constituents have placed in me and I thank my primary opponents for a lively debate about how to improve the lives of our neighbors while strengthening our community and country,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

With Florida’s adoption of a new congressional map earlier this summer, its 12 th congressional district shifted north to include all of Citrus and Hernando counties, as well as, the vast majority of Pasco County. Congressman Bilirakis has spent much of his time in recent months engaging with key community stakeholders, meeting with constituents, and working to develop a better understanding of his new constituents’ needs.

Florida House District Results (R)

Florida House District Results (D)

DistrictFL 12Bilirakis Incumbent (Winner)80.5%58,7455Martin8.7%6,330FL 13Luna (Winner)44.3%36,136Hayslett33.8%27,616FL 14Judge (Winner)53.2%20,1698Torres29.5%11,186FL 15Lee (Winner)41.5%21,912Stargel27.7%14,611FL 14Castor (Winner)90.4%60,508Bradley9.6%FL 15Cohn (Winner)33.3%14,554Brown22.3%9,742

