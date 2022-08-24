Read full article on original website
Related
Blockbuster Series: You’ll Feel Nostalgic Seeing Netflix’s First Look
Watch: Ed Helms & Randall Park Dish on "True Story with Ed and Randall" Randall Park is desperate to hold onto a bit of movie rental nostalgia in your first look at Netflix's upcoming series Blockbuster, premiering Nov. 3. In the series, "Timmy Yoon (Park) is an analog dreamer living...
Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person
Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
Succession’s Brian Cox Jokingly Calls HBO the "Gestapo" For This Reason
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Brian Cox may crack the whip as Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but in real life, the actor is at the mercy of his bosses—just like everyone else. "The Gestapo-element of HBO are present," he said during...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Jennifer Lopez Turns Wedding to Ben Affleck into Runway Show with 3 Lavish Looks
Watch: See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses. Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses will have your jaw on the floor. The Hustlers actress married Ben Affleck for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his private estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas on July 16.
Vivica A. Fox Shares Details on the Run-In With Kenya Moore That Ended Their Years-Long Feud
Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms—but achieving peace wasn't easy. As Fox exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef." The two first clashed while competing on season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Ian Somerhalder Says Vampire Diaries "Rode on the Coattails" of Nikki Reed's Twilight Films
Watch: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Play "TVD" Game. While Ian Somerhalder was in The Vampire Diaries and Nikki Reed was in Twilight, there's no bad blood. In fact, the actor, 43—who is married to the actress, 34—recently expressed how he thinks the popularity of the film franchise helped the TV show. (The Vampire Diaries premiered shortly thereafter in 2009.)
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins
Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper
Watch: Christina Ricci EMBARRASSED by Her Performance in Casper. Despite Casper being beloved by a generation, Christina Ricci Christina Ricci is haunted by her performance in the '90s film. As far as the Yellowjackets star is concerned, she did not do a very convincing job in the role as Kat,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Make Emotional Plea to Trolls Targeting Their Kids
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are drawing a line in the sand. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars both took to social media on Aug. 23 to condemn hateful comments being directed toward their children and those of their co-stars. As Garcelle put it in a tweet, "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it's not OK."
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Popculture
'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia's Pilot Gets Series Order
Milo Ventimiglia is not taking any time off after wrapping his acclaimed run as Jack Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. He stars in a new ABC pilot, The Company You Keep, which secured a series order on Monday, reports Deadline. This means the show will reach the air and is expected to debut in 2023.
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Reveals Whether He’d Ever Want to Play Jacob Again
Watch: BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards. Taylor Lautner isn't opposed to the idea of his infamous character howling at a new moon again. In an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 25, the Twilight alum admitted that his hair-raising role as Jacob Black in the beloved franchise—which he starred in alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson—would always be a persona he treasures. So much so, that he wouldn't mind doing it again.
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig Face Disaster in Teaser for Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’
Danger is in the air in the newly released teaser for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. The film, an adaptation of author Don DeLillo’s highly praised 1985 postmodern novel, stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and marks director Baumbach’s first movie not based on his own original idea. White Noise will open the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 and then open the New York Film Festival on Sept. 30 — the first time a film has opened both fests — prior to a Netflix release later this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Graduates First Cohort From Series Director Development...
E! News
206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0