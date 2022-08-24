SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO