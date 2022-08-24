Read full article on original website
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
Shreveport man convicted in shooting near airport that killed 1, wounded 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday. According...
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard
Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day's work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies Tuesday. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department. Preseason Blitz: Texas High Tigers. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Big rig rollover...
Byrd HS lockdown lifted after officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lockdown at Byrd High School was lifted Thursday night after a standoff and officer-involved shooting. Shreveport police responded to a disturbance on King’s Hwy. near Creswell Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Twenty-four units responded to the scene where officers say a man with a machete was attempting to commit suicide by cop. Byrd High School was locked down while police tried to de-escalate the situation. The school was holding their Jamboree at the time.
Home again: Macaw rescued from tree at Bossier Parish Courthouse
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the...
Salute the Badge: DPSO deputy’s daughter recovers from surgery
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six weeks ago, we met the bullfighter, boxer, and crime-fighting K-9 handler, Deputy Kelby Pearah from the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. While not much frightens him, he did share his concerns with us about an upcoming battle he had to face. It was watching his oldest daughter undergo surgery to help her overcome the effects of a rare genetic disorder.
Double-murder trial on hold again after defendant tests positive for COVID
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Judge denies reciprocal restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack against a woman who asked for and received a similar TRO earlier this week. In his “Petition for Protection from Abuse,” Slack claims he needs...
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
Firefighters rescue dog from South Bossier fire
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening. According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m....
Sponsored Content: Nova’s Heart helping with Clear the Shelters
(Loving Living Local) – Nova’s Heart and Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital is helping us Clear the Shelters to serve pets of the homeless, Veterans, disabled, and low-income. Nova’s Heart is a local non-profit organization that provides food, collars, leashes, and vaccinations. Vaccinations are given every Friday from 9 am...
Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe heads to the grocery store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Morning anchor Jezzamine Wolk and the Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland has been hitting local spots to surprise members of the community by taking care of some necessities for them. On a recent stop, they headed to Piggly Wiggly in Shreveport. There, they met a...
City of Shreveport assures employees and retirees will not lose access to health care coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport released a statement assuring retired employees that changes to the healthcare plan will not cause them to lose their chosen providers. City officials released a statement to clear up misunderstandings around employee and retiree health care coverage. The city’s statement came...
Clear the Shelters aiming to find Marshall pets loving homes
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crowded Marshall adoption center is working to find homes for pets, and a local organization is lending a helping hand. August is National Clear the Shelters Month, a national campaign working to help pets find their furever homes. The Executive Director of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Shelly Godwin, says it can be challenging for pets to find their furever homes.
Sponsored Content: Roy’s Kids Scores Big with School Supply Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Roy’s Kids‘ founder, Mike Powell, collects large delivery of school supplies to help local children in need. Roy’s Kids partnered with Citizens Bank & Trust Co., KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. Roy’s Kids is a local volunteer-run charity based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Roy’s Kids collaborates with other charities throughout the year on various events to help local underprivileged children. “We’ll do whatever it takes to help as many children as possible have the fun childhood they deserve” the organization states on its website.
Shreveport City Council debates liquor law changes, retiree insurance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At its Tuesday regular meeting, the Shreveport City Council addressed several issues that included local liquor sales, retiree health insurance, as well as other healthcare concerns. Liquor sales were back on the agenda and up for a vote at the meeting. Over the past few...
Preseason Blitz: Carthage Bulldogs
Willis-Knighton disputes City of Shreveport’s claims …. ‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive. Healthcare jobs dominate openings in Northwest Louisiana. Will the cloudy, rainy, and cooler weather ever end?. Police: Woman found living inside California home …. Texas trigger law banning most abortions officially …. 10-Year-Old Uvalde...
Bat removal underway at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work is underway to remove and relocate bats from Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field in preparation for the demolition of the old baseball stadium. Denham Spring-based Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control began removing the bats on Monday. The stadium closed in 2011 and has been infested...
Shreveport college students react to student loan debt forgiveness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students express relief after President Joe Biden released details about a new student loan forgiveness program and an extended pause on repayments. Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more...
