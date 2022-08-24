ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard

Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day's work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies Tuesday. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department. Preseason Blitz: Texas High Tigers. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Big rig rollover...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
KTAL

Byrd HS lockdown lifted after officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A lockdown at Byrd High School was lifted Thursday night after a standoff and officer-involved shooting. Shreveport police responded to a disturbance on King’s Hwy. near Creswell Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Twenty-four units responded to the scene where officers say a man with a machete was attempting to commit suicide by cop. Byrd High School was locked down while police tried to de-escalate the situation. The school was holding their Jamboree at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Salute the Badge: DPSO deputy’s daughter recovers from surgery

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six weeks ago, we met the bullfighter, boxer, and crime-fighting K-9 handler, Deputy Kelby Pearah from the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. While not much frightens him, he did share his concerns with us about an upcoming battle he had to face. It was watching his oldest daughter undergo surgery to help her overcome the effects of a rare genetic disorder.
FRIERSON, LA
KTAL

Double-murder trial on hold again after defendant tests positive for COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Butler
KTAL

Judge denies reciprocal restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack against a woman who asked for and received a similar TRO earlier this week. In his “Petition for Protection from Abuse,” Slack claims he needs...
KTAL

Firefighters rescue dog from South Bossier fire

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening. According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Nova’s Heart helping with Clear the Shelters

(Loving Living Local) – Nova’s Heart and Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital is helping us Clear the Shelters to serve pets of the homeless, Veterans, disabled, and low-income. Nova’s Heart is a local non-profit organization that provides food, collars, leashes, and vaccinations. Vaccinations are given every Friday from 9 am...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Cpso
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe heads to the grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Morning anchor Jezzamine Wolk and the Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland has been hitting local spots to surprise members of the community by taking care of some necessities for them. On a recent stop, they headed to Piggly Wiggly in Shreveport. There, they met a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Clear the Shelters aiming to find Marshall pets loving homes

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crowded Marshall adoption center is working to find homes for pets, and a local organization is lending a helping hand. August is National Clear the Shelters Month, a national campaign working to help pets find their furever homes. The Executive Director of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Shelly Godwin, says it can be challenging for pets to find their furever homes.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Roy’s Kids Scores Big with School Supply Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Roy’s Kids‘ founder, Mike Powell, collects large delivery of school supplies to help local children in need. Roy’s Kids partnered with Citizens Bank & Trust Co., KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. Roy’s Kids is a local volunteer-run charity based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Roy’s Kids collaborates with other charities throughout the year on various events to help local underprivileged children. “We’ll do whatever it takes to help as many children as possible have the fun childhood they deserve” the organization states on its website.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Carthage Bulldogs

Willis-Knighton disputes City of Shreveport’s claims …. ‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive. Healthcare jobs dominate openings in Northwest Louisiana. Will the cloudy, rainy, and cooler weather ever end?. Police: Woman found living inside California home …. Texas trigger law banning most abortions officially …. 10-Year-Old Uvalde...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTAL

Bat removal underway at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work is underway to remove and relocate bats from Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field in preparation for the demolition of the old baseball stadium. Denham Spring-based Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control began removing the bats on Monday. The stadium closed in 2011 and has been infested...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport college students react to student loan debt forgiveness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students express relief after President Joe Biden released details about a new student loan forgiveness program and an extended pause on repayments. Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy