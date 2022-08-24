Read full article on original website
Video Shows Fire Crews Battling Morris County Carnival Ride Blaze
The fierce battle between a stubborn carnival ride blaze and heroic Morris County firefighters was caught in an action-packed video clip. The fire broke out in the braking system of the trailer of the teacup ride in a carnival in the Boonton High School parking lot just before midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Boonton Fire Dept. said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
Six Brick Township Schools To Get Air Conditioning
BRICK – Several buildings within the Brick Township School District will undergo projects to install new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Currently out of the 12 schools that make up the district, 10 schools do not have any air conditioning. Only Brick Township High School and Brick Memorial High School have fresh air intake air conditioning.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a structure fire on the 300 block of Cook Road. We have unconfirmed reports that the fire is coming through the roof. It is reported that all residents are accounted for. This is a developing story. We will update you on new developments if they become available.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: EL TORO AT SIX FLAGS MALFUNCTIONS AND SENDS MULTIPLE PEOPLE TO THE HOSPITAL
We have reports that The El Toro rollercoaster ride malfunctioned during its cycle, returning riders with what is being described as back and neck pain and bloody lips. No reports have indicated any injuries to be life threatening. It is being referred to as a mass casualty event because of the number of injuries involved and not the extent or seriousness of the injuries. We do understand that at least 8 basic life support (BLS) ambulances were at the scene. Six Flags just released a statement that five people are being treated at area hospitals. Six Flags also confirmed the ride is closed for inspections. We will update our page as new developments become available.
Multiple injuries reported after ride malfunction at Six Flags in Ocean County: Officials
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a ride malfunction at a South Jersey amusement park.First responders were dispatched to Six Flags Great Adventure around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an accident.The amusement park told Eyewitness News that five people were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro on Thursday.The park says the ride is now closed for inspection.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: UPDATE FROM MORNING FIRE
The house fire on Cook Road this morning looks like it suffered extensive roof damage. Investigators were still on scene this afternoon. We do not have a report of any injuries.
ocscanner.news
ATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED
Today the Little Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department Motorcycle Unit, along with several other agencies, assisted with the 2022 Atlantic City Air Show which was a huge success.
ocscanner.news
WALL: CAR FIRE GSP NB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire at mile marker 95.1 on the northbound side of the garden state parkway, right shoulder. Use caution in the area.
State Police Plan Sobriety Checkpoint On Jersey Shore
New Jersey State Police are enforcing that warning with a sobriety checkpoint on the Jersey Shore. Heads up if you are driving in the Toms River area on Saturday, Aug. 27. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
Multiple people injured from ride malfunction at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ
Multiple people were injured by a malfunctioning ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson on Thursday. Emergency responders rushed to the park around 7:30 p.m.
They are quiet, green and convenient but not all Jersey Shore towns are hopping aboard low-speed vehicles
Before you see the white and blue “Welcome to Lavallette” sign, you may notice another larger one in front of it. “No Low Speed Vehicles!” it flashes as cars, cyclists, and joggers amble by on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Earlier today there was an accident at Route 37 and Northampton. We have no additional information available at this time. NextATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED. About The Author. Jon Buckler on August 24, 2022 - 18:19 at 18:19. I’m sure that they were on their cellphones...
Route 9 Gas Station To Be Replaced In Howell
HOWELL – The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of a new convenience store gas station on the corner of Strickland Road and the northbound side of Route 9. Returning before the Planning Board, attorney Jason Tuvel appeared on behalf of the applicant, 7-Eleven, Inc., to present...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MAYOR HANDSHY DIES AT THE AGE OF 66
South Toms River Mayor Gregory Handshy died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the age of 66. His obituary did not disclose a cause of death. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: HOUSE POSSIBLY STRUCK BY LIGHTENING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a house that may have been struck by lightning on the 200 block of Sunnybrook Road. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time.
Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)
You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
