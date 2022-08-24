ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Texas church who illegally altered and performed an anti-LGBTQ+ version of ‘Hamilton’ now has to pay damages

By Erielle Sudario
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Uptowngirl55
2d ago

that's what they get for sticking their noses where it doesn't belong the churches have gotten pretty political so maybe they need to start paying taxes like the rest of us do!!

Earl Pratt
2d ago

I am SO glad I don’t live in Texas! I’ve never seen so many narcissistic, egocentric ppl that believe their beliefs are superior to everyone else’s. I’m sorry if I step on toes here, but Texas is filled with hate minded ppl.

I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago

Good! They deserved to be sued. You can't use someone's work without giving credit or getting permission. You also can't alter it without consent.

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hamilton’ Producers Donating Damages From Texas Church’s Unauthorized Performance to South Texas Equality Project

Just a day after the Texas Church that produced multiple unauthorized performances of an altered version of Hamilton stated it would pay damages, the show’s producers have announced plans to donate those funds. “Hamilton will be donating all damages paid by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church to the South Texas Equality Project,” the production said in a statement. STEP is a coalition of organizations in the state that focus on advocacy, education and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Rio Grande Valley. More from The Hollywood ReporterTexas Church Issues Apology Over Unauthorized 'Hamilton' Shows, Confirms It Did Not Receive...
