Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
2 women shot while sitting inside parked vehicle on North Side
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two women were shot while sitting in a car on the city’s North Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue. A 29-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle with another woman, who police say is 28-years-old. The women […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
Man killed in road rage stabbing near Mag Mile 'took care of a lot of people,' girlfriend says
"He was loved by a lot of people. He took care of a lot of people. And we are just feeling lost now."
Gun charges kept against teen, now under curfew after violent Oak Lawn police arrest caught on video
The 17-year-old was badly injured in the incident.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
2 Women in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Sitting Car in West Rogers Park
Two women were critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night on a residential block in West Rogers Park on the North Side, Chicago police said. In the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., two women were sitting in a parked, white SUV when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain, according to authorities.
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
thewestsidegazette.com
An Off-Duty Chicago Cop Lands Felony Charges for Pinning Down 14-Year-Old Boy
An off-duty Chicago police sergeant has been charged in an incident where he allegedly pinned down a 14-year-old boy whom he accused of trying to steal his son’s bike, according to NBC News. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and aggravated battery. According to the...
fox32chicago.com
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student
CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
Man faces 15 years in prison after fatal hit and run in northwest suburb
A north suburban man is facing prison time after a fatal hit and run accident. Waldemar Buczak of Hampshire was driving the truck that struck and killed Jose Cobian of Chicago as he rode his bicycle on Busse Road in Elk Grove Village last week.
nypressnews.com
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
Police Searching For Suspects After 3 Teens, 1 Adult Shot at Ice Cream Shop Near NW Chicago High School
Just three days since fall classes resumed following summer break, Schurz High School in Old Irving Park on Chicago's northwest side went into lockdown Wednesday after four people -- three tens and one adult -- were shot while sitting on the patio of a ice cream shop across the street from campus, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
