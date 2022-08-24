Harvey Mudd College was named one of the country’s top undergraduate institutions in The Princeton Review’s 2023 college guide, The Best 388 Colleges. The Princeton Review chooses which colleges to include in the guide based on the quality of their educational programs but does not rank the colleges overall. This year, the company’s editors named the top 25 colleges in 50 separate categories, ranging from laboratory facilities to financial aid to campus food. The ranking lists are based on The Princeton Review’s surveys of students currently attending the colleges.

