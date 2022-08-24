ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain church hopes to raise thousands after site vandalized

By Sarah Paduano
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A house of worship in New Britain was hit by vandals on Tuesday.

Windows were smashed-in at Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Winter Street. One was protective glass that was covering a 100-year-old stained glass window. The other was at the church entrance.

Authorities have already arrested one suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

The damages will cost thousands of dollars to fix. The church is hoping to raise between $2,000 to $3,000 to cover the insurance deductible.

