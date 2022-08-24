ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cheryl Koehler
2d ago

Trump's going to try to keep this sewn up in court for as long as he can....again trying to mislead the people.

Charlie Biggar
2d ago

Guess he thinks he is still President to make such demands. Bottom line is he is going crazy trying to figure out who threw him under the bus. Don’t ever tell him because if you do then how many other people will ever want to aid the FBI. Someone really dislikes him in his inner circle. Just my opinion.

Don Towery
1d ago

So the previous guy's attorneys, are asking for the documents that the previous guy claimed he never had ,to be returned. Then isn't that an admission of guilt?

The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld on Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: Trump is like a black hole that swallows negative energy

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.
The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
