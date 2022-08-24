Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.

