Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
DeSantis' Chances of Beating Trump in Florida for 2024 GOP Nomination: Poll
The Florida governor is giving the former president a run for his money in hypothetical 2024 matchups in their home state.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34
State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
Essence
Val Demings Wins Democratic Nomination, Could Become Florida's First Black Senator
The former Orlando police chief beat out three rivals with 84 percent of the vote. Rep.Val Demings won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday during the Florida primary and will face off against Senator Marco Rubio in November. “We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s...
Race is set: Demings vs. Rubio for one of the most competitive seats in the Senate
Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida on Tuesday, setting up a November battle between the Democratic lawmaker and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a contest expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.
Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Tampa Bay’s 5 congressional seats were up Tuesday. Here’s what happened
Tuesday was a promising night for Ana Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee, who prevailed in crowded GOP fields in newly drawn Tampa Bay congressional districts that favor Republicans. And the congressional incumbents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Manatee also easily beat back challenges from within their parties. The most watched race...
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Corrine Brown will ‘continue to serve’ after accepting defeat in Democratic primary for Congress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown spoke out on Thursday following her defeat in the Democratic primary for Congress. She ran for the 10th Congressional District of Florida. Brown says she is not done serving Floridians. “My team ran a strong campaign with limited resources. We were...
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
US News and World Report
Democratic Win in New York Signals Power of Abortion Issue in Midterm Vote
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York Democrat who campaigned on abortion rights and the future of U.S. democracy won a special congressional election in a swing district on Tuesday, a victory that Democrats hope could signal a fundamental shift in national voter sentiment ahead of the November midterm elections. Democrat Pat...
Mar-A-Lago Search Affidavit: Trump Was Insecurely Storing Most Sensitive Intel At Club
The heavily redacted document lays out the justification the Department of Justice provided to a judge for permission to search for and seize highly classified documents in an FBI raid of Trump's Florida home.
U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high
Welcome to the Thursday, August 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The number of U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high. The six federal major party committees raised $64 million in July. Comparing the top state senate fundraisers across...
