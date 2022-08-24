ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Webster wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 11th Congressional District.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Webster wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida’s 11th Congressional District.

