LIST: Hawaii’s top 5 popular dog breeds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Do you think Hawaii has a favorite type of dog? According to one study every state does.

A new study by Top Marketing Agency ranked a state’s most popular dog by analyzing dog adoption database of 500,000 adopted dogs and surveying more than 1,000 dog owners across the U.S.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In Hawaii the most popular dog name is Marley, and the most popular dog breed is the Chihuahua.

Top 5 dog breeds in Hawaii:

Chihuahua Pit Bull Mutt Labrador Retriever Pomeranian

Max was declared the most popular dog name in America with the most popular dog breeds being Chihuahuas and Labradors.

They also ranked the most puppy-loving states and Hawaii came in 32 out of 50 states.

To read the full study on top dog breeds in all 50 states head to Top Marketing Agency’s website.